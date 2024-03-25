Here are the WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 3 patch notes

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is entering its third phase very soon, with an imminent release date for the patch scheduled for April 4.

When the third phase of the Season of Discovery begins, players will once again have the opportunity to head back out into the world and find new secrets, uncover new runes, and play the completely reimagined version of WoW Classic in another fresh setting. This time around, the leveling band will increase from 40 to 50, while another new raid, the Sunken Temple, can be expected at the max level of this phase.

The new phase is set to bring with it a host of changes, including tweaks to leveling, gearing, and open-world events. Here are the full patch notes for phase three of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

When does WoW Classic SoD phase three start?

Phase three of Season of Discovery will go live next Thursday, April 4 at 3pm CT. At that time, your XP bar will reappear and you’ll have the opportunity to grind to level 50.

WoW SoD phase three patch notes

Below, you’ll find a full list of changes coming to WoW Classic SoD with the launch of phase three. Keep in mind these additions and alterations are subject to change between now and the launch of the patch on April 4.

Level cap increases to 50

With the launch of phase three, the level cap in SoD will be increased from 40 to 50. Although an increase of just 10 levels is the smallest bump we’ve gotten in SoD in terms of the raw amount of levels, we still expect the leveling process in your 40s to take a decent chunk of time, considering you’ll need a lot of experience to get from level to level in this bracket.

Leveling zones in this phase of SoD will likely include areas in the midsection of the Eastern Kingdoms, such as the Badlands, Searing Gorge, and Burning Steppes, as well as zones in southern Kalimdor, including Tanaris and Un’Goro Crater.

New raid: The Sunken Temple

The next endgame raid in Season of Discovery will be the Sunken Temple, which will be accessible to players at level 50. This raid is another five-player dungeon that’s been transformed into a raid, except this time, the number of players in this SoD raid is being increased from the standard mark of 10 to 20. While Gnomeregan and Blackfathom Deeps were only 10-player raids, Sunken Temple will accommodate twice as many players, so your guild better start recruiting.

Sunken Temple will be an eight-boss raid, which will debut new bosses such as Atal’arion, a “massive berserker troll,” and the Festering Rotslime, an “engorged gelatinous monster.” Bosses from the previous version of the Sunken Temple, including Jammal’an the Prophet and Eranikus, will also be in the new raid.

New runes for Helmets and Bracers

The playing field for creativity gets even wider in SoD phase three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New runes are being added to the Season of Discovery for each class, with the head and wrist item slots now being available to engrave. Each class will receive multiple rune options in these two item slots, with spells both new and old being added to the game. Notable runes include the Summon Felguard spell for Warlocks, and the Gladiator Stance rune for Warriors, among many others.

New world event: Nightmare Incursions

A new world event called “Nightmare Incursions” will task players with battling back the Dragons of Nightmare, who can be found in the four massive portals where world bosses usually spawn from in traditional WoW Classic in Duskwood, Ashenvale, Feralas, or the Hinterlands. This new world event will feature rewards and reputation with an all-new faction known as the Emerald Wardens.

These Nightmare Incursions can be done as early as level 25 and will have scaling rewards (as well as experience) that go all the way up to level 50.

This article will be continuously updated as we draw closer to the release of WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three on April 4.

