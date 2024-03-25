WoW SoD phase 3 countdown: Exact start time and release date

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery was an instant hint, and it’s almost time for phase three.

Blizzard has become the master of rolling out content gradually over the years, and its strategy also applies to the seasonal servers since players wonder when exactly WoW SoD phase three will be released. Whenever a new phase or season becomes available in WoW Classic, the realm server list starts buzzing again. Returning and new players flood through the gates for new content, which gives me a nostalgic feeling. In addition to the next content, I count down the days for phase and patch releases—and another one is just around the corner.

WoW Season of Discovery phase three release date and time

Hands up for phase three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phase three of WoW Classic SoD phase three will launch on April 4 at 3pm CT/4pm EST/6pm BRT/9pm GMT. When the patch goes live, you should see your XP bar again as the level cap will be bumped up to 50.

North America and Oceania WoW Season of Discovery phase three release dates and times

Hawaii: 11am HST on April 4

11am HST on April 4 Alaska: 12pm AKST on April 4

12pm AKST on April 4 Los Angeles: 1pm PST on April 4

1pm PST on April 4 Mountain time zone: 2pm MDT on April 4

2pm MDT on April 4 Central time zone: 3pm CT on April 4

3pm CT on April 4 New York: 4pm EST on April 4

4pm EST on April 4 Nova Scotia, Puerto Rico : 5pm on April 4

: 5pm on April 4 São Paulo, Brazil: 6pm BRT on April 4

6pm BRT on April 4 Sydney, Australia: 8am AEDT on April 5

Europe and Asia WoW Season of Discovery phase three release dates and times

London, England: 9pm GMT on April 4

9pm GMT on April 4 Paris, France: 10pm CEST on April 4

10pm CEST on April 4 Istanbul, Turkey: 12am TRT on April 5

12am TRT on April 5 Seoul, South Korea: 6am KST on April 5

Confirmed features coming in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three

Welcome aboard. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In WoW Classic SoD phase three, the level cap will be increased to 50, so there will be a new set of challenges waiting for you. The update also introduces the Sunken Temple (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) as a full-fledged 20-player raid. This monumental shift from the 10-player format of Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan hints at even grander raids looming on the horizon as we approach the coveted level 60 endgame.

