WoW Classic Season of Discovery Realm server list

Before World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery even launched, players’ big question was, “Will there be enough servers?” Now that WoW Classic SoD has officially launched, there are, thankfully, quite a few servers players can choose from.

WoW Classic SoD Realm servers listed

Hopefully, more servers will be added soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those wishing to participate in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, there are currently seven for you to choose from, including:

Crusader Strike: PvP RP

Lava Lash: RP

Living Flame: PvP

Lone Wolf: PvP

Penance (AUS): PvE

Shadowstrike (AUS): PvP

Wild Growth: PvE

At the time of writing, most of the servers are ‘Full.’ However, if Blizzard adds more in the coming days, we will update this list.

WoW Classic SoD Realm server timezones

Except for the Australian servers, which will have the AEDT timezone, all of the WoW Classic SoD servers within the U.S. will be set to Mountain Standard Time (MST). These servers include Crusader Strike, Lava Lash, Living Flame, Lone Wolf, and Wild Growth.

If there’s content you’d like to do daily, meaning things you need to do before the server reset, check the in-game server time and plan accordingly. There’s nothing worse than wanting to log in to WoW and do your daily grind only to discover you’ve missed an entire day because the server is a few hours behind or ahead of you.

WoW Classic SoD: What is realm population?

Lady Sarevess is a raid boss you can face in WoW SoD. Image via Blizzard

The WoW Classic SoD realm servers will show a ‘population’ category, which you need to be mindful of as this will determine whether it’s possible to join a server due to the server population limits. If a server is shown as ‘Full,’ you won’t be able to create a character in this realm.

‘Medium’ and ‘Low’ populations mean you can create a character on that server. However, the populations are average or low, which means you may struggle to find active players to do the content with, like dungeons or raids, and it can mean the Auction House prices are inflated because there aren’t as many people crafting and harvesting.

WoW Classic SoD: What is realm type?

If you’re new to WoW or have never seen WoW realm types before, they’re generally classified into three categories: Player vs. Player (PvP), Player vs. Environment (PvE), and Role-Playing (RP).

PvP servers are pretty much the same as your normal server. However, when you enter enemy territory, you will be marked and can be attacked. There’s no way to disable or unmark yourself from participating in PvP.

PvE is your run-of-the-mill ‘normal’ server where it’s just you against environmental enemies. There’s no risk of a player killing you, and it’s great if you’re more of a lone wolf. However, you can still join groups or a guild if you want to. You have to consent to PvP matches. So, if you’d prefer a normal gaming experience, a PvE server is the one to choose.

Finally, RP servers are for those who want to roleplay while scouring the lands in WoW Classic. Unless it’s an RP PvP server, RP servers are essentially the same as a PvE server, but with stricter guidelines. You need to ensure your name is appropriate, which means you can’t name your character ‘YuGiOh 420,’ and you must role-play or act as your character. So, if your character’s race is peaceful and promotes harmony, you must act the same way. There are other more adult aspects of role-playing you can dive into, and RP servers tend to be stricter on players if there’s harassment. But if you enjoy role-playing or want to try it, this server might suit you.

Whether you want to role play, relax and take on the world, or take out fellow players, there are several servers for players to choose from in WoW Classic SoD.