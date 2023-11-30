Which class should you play in WoW Classic Season of Discovery? Class-picking guide for WoW SoD

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is here, and it’s time to start leveling our characters (again). Picking a class is very important in WoW because each comes with certain expectations and responsibilities. This guide will help you choose the right class.

While Season of Discovery adds runes and shakes up the gameplay here and there, it is, ultimately, still WoW Classic, a game that’s dear and familiar to many. So, even though you have more customization options for your class, you’ll still have to pick between being a DPS, Healer, or Tank. Here’s what you can expect from each class:

All Classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warrior

Warriors are big, burly, tough, and can pack a punch. As a Warrior, you use the toughest armor in the game, mail armor (and later Plate armor), and wield large, powerful melee weapons. In a group, you often have to take on the role of Tank. This means that it is your job to charge in first and draw the attention of all enemies while your group members focus on killing them. In the early days of WoW, Warriors were arguably the only reliable tanks. Sure, Druids could tank a bit in their bear form, and Paladins could tank some early dungeons, but ultimately, every serious group needed a warrior at the center. While Warriors do a lot of damage, taking damage is arguably more important for a warrior because of their tough armor. In PvP, Warriors are often flag carriers for the same reason. Of course, you could also focus on dealing with damage while sacrificing some of your defense, which is also good for PvP.

Mage

Mage is a glass canon. From a distance, Mages are extremely powerful damage dealers, but up close, they get a bit squishy. Fortunately, Mages have a lot of tricks up their sleeves to dominate PvP battles and the damage charts of most dungeons. As a mage, you are expected to deal as much damage as possible. Fire mages are arguably one of the best damage dealers in WoW Classic, but Frost Mages are amazing at PvP. Balance mages are a nice mix of both.

Additionally, Mages can also learn to make teleporters and provide refreshments for the group. If you want to shoot fireballs and Ice bolts from a distance, this class is for you.

Hunter

Playing a Hunter is a bit different from other classes. As a Hunter, you always need to have a pet by your side. Your pet will charge first, acting as your personal tank, while you do damage from the distance using your crossbow, bow, or gun. You can also set up traps, apply poison, and even use a few survival spells for good measure. Dealing against a hunter feels like dealing against a tank (the pet) and a DPS (the Hunter). This also gives them an advantage in PvP because Hunters can send their pet in and shoot from afar. Additionally, in dungeons, many players will be happy to welcome you aboard since they also get your pet to deal damage. Playing the Hunter might be the right choice if you’re a lone wolf who likes to deal with problems from a distance.

Warlock

A Warlock is like a dark version of the mage. While Mages use the power of Fire and Ice to deal damage, Warlocks use evil demonic energy to suck the life out of their opponents. No, seriously, Warlocks have the drain life spell, which can simultaneously deal damage and heal them. Warlocks also get a demonic companion with them, which, while not as powerful as a Hunter pet, can give them a huge benefit in PvP. Warlocks are also the only class able to summon other party members no matter where they are in the world, and this will be available at level 20 in Season of Discovery. Like mages, Warlocks are expected to deal a bunch of damage in a group using spells and their demonic minion. A great class to play if you want to play as a powerful, dark magic wielder.

Rogue

I hate Rogues. Back in the early days of WoW, whenever I ventured into a new zone, I would dread that a Rogue was hiding behind a corner, ready to kill me before I could flinch. As you can imagine, Rogues are powerful scoundrels who use stealth and lightning-fast movement to deal with their enemies quickly. While they don’t have the best armor in the game, rogues exploit their target’s weakness and quickly take them out in as few hits as possible by any means necessary. As a rogue, you’ll often hide from sight, pickpocket, and backstab your enemies for massive damage. Rogues are great damage dealers in groups, but I think it’s safe to say that Rogues were made for PvP. If you want to play as a predator in WoW and ruin other players’ good times, and let’s face it, many of us do, then Rogue is the class for you. I may hate them, but there’s no denying they are powerful.

Priest

Priests are some of the best healers in the game. If you enjoy playing a support role, Priests are a great option. Using holy power, you can heal an entire party or raid and ensure everyone is in their best shape during tough battles. Unfortunately, while Priests can heal well, they aren’t particularly powerful or tough. If you are questing by yourself as a Priest, you will have a rough time because you’ll do low damage and have soft armor. You can still heal yourself to regain health, but battles will be slower than with other damaging classes. You can become a Shadow Priest, a powerful dark damage dealer like a Warlock. Even though Shadow Priests can be powerful damage dealers, you’ll be expected to heal in dungeons and raids, which can also be a lot of fun, too.

Paladin

This was the first class I ever played in WoW, and I’m not going to lie; it was not the best choice. Paladins are like a mix between a Warrior and a Priest. Unfortunately, in the early days of WoW, Paladins were just decent healers. The problem was, while Paladins could wear the toughest armor in the game, they were ultimately very lousy tanks because they couldn’t maintain aggro. In later WoW expansions, Paladins became much more powerful, but in Classic, it was a struggle. Paladins will be better tanks with the runes in Season of Discovery, but we’ll have to wait and see how each season progresses. Still, Paladins are nasty opponents in PvP. They can deal decent damage and heal themselves. But even if you are better in a fight against a Paladin, they can just pop their bubble and run away. Season of Discovery is the perfect opportunity for Blizzard to improve WoW Classic Paladins and give them the recognition they deserve. If you want to play as a hybrid healer/tank, this is the class for you. Oh, and you get your mount for free.

Shaman

Similar to Paladins, Shamans are a mix of two classes: a Mage and a Priest. Unlike Paladins, however, Shamans are really powerful. They can do significant damage and can also heal very well. In Season of Discovery, Shamans can actually tank, thanks to some runes. Shamans get their power from Lightning and Earth elements, which they harness from their totems. They are best at long-range attacks, but even if you get close to a shaman, they are sturdier than an average mage. Shamans are also great for solo play. If you want to play as a hybrid damage/healer class, Shamans are a fantastic pick.

Druid

Druids are a lot of fun. With a druid, you can take on any role in WoW and play each well. Druids are great DPSers, great healers, and decent tanks, too. They can also turn into different animals and creatures depending on their role. Druids also get a few neat teleport locations exclusive to their class. Season of Discovery gives players an easy way to quickly switch between specializations, which druids will benefit from the most. If you’re unsure which class to play and want a role that gives you all the opportunities, then play the Druid.