Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD rolls on, near-imminent phase 3 launch date confirmed by Blizzard

Get ready to dive back into Season of Discovery. The next phase is coming very soon.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 12:38 pm
The Altar of Storms in the Burning Steppes in WoW Classic surrounded by lava and rocks
Screenshot by Dot Esports

WoW Classic Season of Discovery players won’t have to wait much longer for a new phase as Blizzard has announced that the next wave of content coming to the game will be here next week. 

Recommended Videos

On April 4, the Season of Discovery will enter its third phase, with the level cap once again being increased and new content being available for players to churn through.  

A Mage standing in Tanaris in WoW Classic holding the Consecrated Wand
SoD phase three will bring players to high-end leveling zones such as Tanaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On that date, the level cap will increase to 50, which is the fewest amount of levels that the cap has increased by in a phase. But although there are only 10 new levels this time around, we expect the leveling process to still take a bit of time considering the later in the game you go, the more experience is required to level up. 

As is always the case with new SoD phases, WoW players should expect to collect new runes and talents as they level up. It’s unclear at this time how many new runes will be added to the game, but we expect them to be used on item slots that currently don’t have rune options, such as helmets and bracers. 

The new raid in SoD phase three will be the Sunken Temple (also known as the Temple of Atal’Hakkar). This instance is yet another five-player dungeon that’s being transformed into a full-scale raid. This time, though, the number of players in the raid is being increased from 10 to 20. In the two previous endgame raids of SoD—Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan—only 10 players were allowed in the instance, but that number is going up with the Sunken Temple. This change could pave the way for 20 or even 40-player raids at the level 60 endgame band. 

WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three will go live on April 4 at 3pm CT. At that time, your experience bar will once again be added to your UI and you’ll be able to start progressing again, with level 50 being the new endgame goal. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight
A view of the western section of the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight, which features lush foliage and dragon-themed shrines.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 22, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
An in-game image of Furbolgs in the Azure Span in WoW Dragonflight.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight
A view of the western section of the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight, which features lush foliage and dragon-themed shrines.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Scroll Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 22, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
An in-game image of Furbolgs in the Azure Span in WoW Dragonflight.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Mar 22, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.