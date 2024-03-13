WoW SoD: When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 3 release?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is getting regular updates, and next is phase three.

Phase three will increase level cap up to 50, move the warfront to a different zone than Stranglethorn Vale, introduce a new raid, and add a ton of never-before-seen profession recipes and materials, and, of course, more Runes to power up your classes. Blizzard might add even more new features like Skill Books from phase two, but it’s still too early to make such presumptions. Let’s stick to what Blizzard already confirmed, which includes the release date for Season of Discovery phase three.

When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three release?

Phase three is coming in spring 2024. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to Blizzard’s WoW Classic roadmap, Season of Discovery phase three will release in spring 2024. Unfortunately, the exact release date still remains a mystery. Blizzard will surely reveal more details about new features and the release date in the near future, and we’ll make sure to update this article promptly.

Blizzard has been following the same patch cadence with Season of Discovery as with Dragonflight, and a new patch is coming out every two months. Given phase two started on Feb. 8, I’d say we can expect phase three at the beginning of April. This isn’t set in stone, however, and Blizzard still needs to share the release date.

What’s coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery with phase three?

There are still little to no details about phase three, but it’s sure it will increase the level cap from 40 to 50, there will be more Runes to uncover, and you can try out a new raid. Blizzard hinted during BlizzCon 2023 that the next raid might be Scarlet Monastery, but this has yet to be confirmed.