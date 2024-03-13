Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 3 release?

I am ready.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 05:54 am
Statues in Ashenvale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is getting regular updates, and next is phase three

Recommended Videos

Phase three will increase level cap up to 50, move the warfront to a different zone than Stranglethorn Vale, introduce a new raid, and add a ton of never-before-seen profession recipes and materials, and, of course, more Runes to power up your classes. Blizzard might add even more new features like Skill Books from phase two, but it’s still too early to make such presumptions. Let’s stick to what Blizzard already confirmed, which includes the release date for Season of Discovery phase three

When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three release?

Booty Bay during the Blood Moon event in Season of Discovery
Phase three is coming in spring 2024. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to Blizzard’s WoW Classic roadmapSeason of Discovery phase three will release in spring 2024. Unfortunately, the exact release date still remains a mystery. Blizzard will surely reveal more details about new features and the release date in the near future, and we’ll make sure to update this article promptly. 

Blizzard has been following the same patch cadence with Season of Discovery as with Dragonflight, and a new patch is coming out every two months. Given phase two started on Feb. 8, I’d say we can expect phase three at the beginning of April. This isn’t set in stone, however, and Blizzard still needs to share the release date.

What’s coming to WoW Classic Season of Discovery with phase three?

There are still little to no details about phase three, but it’s sure it will increase the level cap from 40 to 50, there will be more Runes to uncover, and you can try out a new raid. Blizzard hinted during BlizzCon 2023 that the next raid might be Scarlet Monastery, but this has yet to be confirmed. 

related content
Read Article Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4
WoW player riding Dragonriding drake in the Emerald Dream zone
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Where to find Shady Dealer in WoW Dragonflight
Shady Dealer standing in Valdrakken
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Shady Dealer in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to play Hearthstone in World of Warcraft
WoW Hearthstone event in Durotar
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to play Hearthstone in World of Warcraft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4
WoW player riding Dragonriding drake in the Emerald Dream zone
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Where to find Shady Dealer in WoW Dragonflight
Shady Dealer standing in Valdrakken
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Shady Dealer in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to play Hearthstone in World of Warcraft
WoW Hearthstone event in Durotar
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to play Hearthstone in World of Warcraft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 12, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.