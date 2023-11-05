All upcoming raids in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

A progressive leveling system in WoW Classic's new season will allow for many instances to get reimagined.

A new way to play WoW Classic will be coming later this month, as the recently announced Season of Discovery will be hitting servers on Nov. 30.

Classic’s second season will reinvent the way Classic WoW is played, with new features—including all-new experimental builds and spells—coming to the game. However, the most drastic change that’s coming to the Season of Discovery will be the progressive leveling system, which will cause the level cap to increase with each new content phase, as opposed to it being set at 60 right from the jump.

At the start of the Season of Discovery, the level cap will be set at 25, meaning players won’t have to go through the entire leveling process at the onset of the season. With each new content phase, though, the level cap will increase, more leveling content will need to be played through, and the “endgame” will take place at a new leveling checkpoint.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s first raid: Blackfathom Deeps

A reimagined, 10-player version of BFD will serve as the first raid in the Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A big part of that endgame experience in the Season of Discovery will be raiding, and at the start of the season, the first endgame raid will be a reinvented version of the five-player Blackfathom Deeps dungeon.

This version of Blackfathom Deeps will be a 10-player raid that expands upon the mechanics of the original dungeon, giving players a chance to experiment with the inventive builds they create in the new season.

Players can expect seven bosses in the raid, and they are listed as follows:

Baron Aquanis

Ghamoo-ra

Lady Sarevess

Gellhast

Lorgus Jett

Twilight Lord Kelris

Aku’mai

Blackfathom Deeps will be on a three-day lockout system, and players will have access to new rewards when attempting the raid. It’s likely that many of the rewards you earn from the raid will be replaceable when the Season of Discovery rolls over into a new content phase, similar to how endgame raid gear gets replaced by leveling items when a new expansion launches.

Future WoW Classic Season of Discovery raids

There is no public information regarding potential raids that might be coming at later dates during the Season of Discovery. However, considering the world will be wide open, and the Classic WoW devs will be able to work with content before level 60, it’s reasonable to predict that some other leveling dungeons will also be in consideration.

Potential new raids after Blackfathom Deeps could include a reinvented version of the Scarlet Monastery or perhaps a combination of Razorfen Kraul and Razorfen Downs. However, those are purely speculative ideas, and as more information gets revealed throughout the course of the upcoming season, this piece will be updated accordingly.