How to get to Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic

The Scarlet Monastery may just be the most iconic dungeon in all of WoW Classic. It’s often viewed as an experience-heavy haven for power levelers, considering its four separate wings that span widely over about a dozen levels. But finding it can be tricky.

Players typically spend a decent amount of time in the Monastery, as you can continuously run the dungeon over and over again (unless you’re playing on Hardcore mode) and bang out about four to five levels in one sitting. Plus, if you space your visits to the Monastery out evenly and return every few levels for a new challenge, you’ll find yourself making the walk over to the instance a few times during your journey to level 60.

However, for all of the time you’ll spend in the Monastery, you’ll have to invest another solid amount of time into actually getting there; the walk to the dungeon can be particularly lengthy and time-consuming, especially if you play on the Alliance side of things.

Here’s how to get to the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic.

How to get to Scarlet Monastery as Alliance in WoW Classic

Your Tirisfal Glades map might look a bit barren if you’re an Alliance player. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Scarlet monastery is located in Tirisfal Glades—the starting zone for the Undead, a Horde race—it’s going to be tougher for Alliance players to get there. There are no direct flight paths for Alliance players in Tirisfal Glades, and if you’re looking to use the Scarlet Monastery as a leveling dungeon, you likely won’t have any flight paths unlocked in nearby high-level zones like the Western Plaguelands.

The easiest way to get to the Scarlet Monastery as an Alliance player is to fly to Southshore in the Hillsbrad Foothills and take the long walk north towards the dungeon. Make your way past the Dalaran Crater and swim through Lordamere Lake until you reach Tirisfal Glades, then thread the needle between Brill and the Undercity while walking the road up towards the Scarlet Monastery, which is located in the far-Northeast corner of the zone.

How to get to Scarlet Monastery as Horde in WoW Classic

Getting to the Scarlet Monastery is so much easier for Horde players than it is for those playing on Alliance. All you have to do to get to the dungeon as a Horde player is to exit out of the Undercity’s front gate and walk northeast towards the dungeon. A zeppelin to the Undercity is available just outside Orgrimmar.

All Scarlet Monastery instance entrances and wings

Scarlet Monastery is actually four smaller dungeons disguised as one big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once inside the Scarlet Monastery’s main lobby, you’ll find four entrances to the four wings of the dungeon. While modern WoW has streamlined the dungeon into just two instances, there are four separate dungeons with four entrances inside the Monastery’s “Grand Vestibule.” From left to right, you’ll find the entrances to the Graveyard, Cathedral, Armory, and Library.

