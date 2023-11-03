Classic+ sort of gets its BlizzCon moment with WoW Classic: Season of Discovery announcement

New abilities, reworked dungeons, and a level cap of...25? It's all coming in WoW Classic's next season.

World of Warcraft Classic fans have been clamoring for months over the idea of a new game mode called “Classic+,” a mod that would update existing systems in WoW Classic with fresh content in the old version of the game.

That dream was somewhat realized during the WoW Classic section of today’s BlizzCon opening ceremony, as the game’s next season—the Season of Discovery—was announced. While not quite aligned with the Classic+ vision that many fans have been hoping to see come to life, the Season of Discovery will add new content to the pre-existing world of WoW Classic with new secrets, features, and twists coming to the game.

The most notable feature of the Season of Discovery will be the “progressive leveling” system, which will increase the level cap over time. Players won’t have access to level 60 off the rip, but instead will be capped off at level 25 when the Season of Discovery launches later this month. With each new content rollout the level cap will be increased, giving players who play the Season of Discovery from start to finish new experiences at each progression point.

The first major piece of “endgame” content at level 25 will be a reworked version of the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon, which will be transformed into a 10-player raid. Players can also expect more dungeons and raids to be reworked and re-envisioned as the Season of Discovery progresses.

Furthermore, this endgame experience will be altered by the addition of runes, which provide players with access to new abilities and altered builds that are exclusive to the Season of Discovery. The Classic devs are hoping that players will be more open to experimentation in Season of Discovery and that the rune-engraving system will open doors to more off-meta possibilities.

Runes are going to give WoW Classic players access to never-before-seen abilities. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although the Season of Discovery isn’t exactly on par with the full Classic+ experience that many players have been envisioning for the better part of the summer, a new WoW Classic season—the first dedicated new season since the Season of Mastery in November 2021—is a welcome sight. This season could likely pave the way for future Classic endeavors, including more endgame content that twists and reimagines the way we play this 20-year-old game.

If you’re a dedicated Classic+ truther, we say this: Don’t give up on that dream just yet. If anything, the Season of Discovery is likely a trial run by Blizzard to see what they can reinvent within the boundaries of the Classic WoW formula.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will go live on Nov. 30.