Will WoW Classic ever get a Season of Mastery 2?

The Season of Mastery was one of the first reinventions of the WoW Classic gameplay template, allowing players to get a fresh shot at the game. The Season of Mastery launched in November 2021, two years after the original launch of WoW Classic.

But since the launch of the season, WoW Classic players haven’t had much of a chance to get a fresh server as the only major updates to Classic have come in the form of expansion launches. With WoW Classic Hardcore launching on Aug. 24, though, players are wondering if the game will receive another season at some point down the line.

Although future WoW Classic seasonal content has not received an official name or release date, many players have commonly referred to the prospect of a new season as “Season of Mastery 2.”

Is a new WoW Classic Season of Mastery on the way?

Season of Mastery first launched with the intention of allowing WoW Classic players to re-experience the launch of the game through a new lens. With the launch of Hardcore Classic later this week, players will once again be able to start the game from scratch with a new twist on its gameplay, although it won’t quite be seasonal content—that’s going to come at a much later date.

In a group interview with the Classic Hardcore devs on Aug. 17, it was confirmed that seasonal content is still in the pipeline for Classic, and players should be on the lookout for further gameplay developments that take advantage of the Classic template.

The Classic development team views the game as a foundation that can be continuously altered and expanded upon, while still keeping the roots of WoW intact. This philosophy is the core principle of Hardcore WoW and will likely be what drives the game’s next seasonal era, whenever that comes to fruition. It’s probable that the next season of Classic WoW will give players a chance to create fresh characters, while potentially adding even more content into the world of Classic WoW.

With WoW Classic Hardcore serving as the big launch of the franchise for 2023, it’s likely that we won’t see the next piece of seasonal Classic content launch until 2024.

