Is the Soul of Iron buff available in WoW Classic Hardcore?

The Soul of Iron was an optional buff that any WoW Classic player could get on one of their characters to show off that they’ve never died on a seasonal server. The buff was a way to flex to the player base that you’ve “never known defeat,” and that your character was essentially immortal. You also received extra buffs whenever you defeated a Classic raid’s final boss with the Soul of Iron buff active.

And now, with another edition of WoW Classic being launched in the form of Hardcore servers, players are eager to know if the Soul of Iron buff is making a comeback.

Thankfully, the buff will be making the transition over from seasonal servers onto Hardcore servers once the game mode launches on Aug. 24.

Can you get Soul of Iron in WoW Classic Hardcore?

In WoW Classic Hardcore, the Soul of Iron buff is essentially always active for every player. Since the only “risk” attached to the buff was the threat of potentially dying—and that’s always a looming factor on Hardcore servers—the buff is essentially inlaid with the game mode.

But, if you want, you can head back to the Undercity or Ironforge and enable the same Soul of Iron buff that was present in Season of Mastery for your Hardcore characters. This feature was confirmed by WoW Classic Hardcore developer Clayton Stone in an interview with WoW content creator Savix.

Having the Soul of Iron buff on one of your characters is nothing more than a status symbol, and on Hardcore servers, that same level of recognition that you got from having a high-level character with the buff will be just as valuable by having a high-level character. Getting to level 60—let alone clearing raids—on Hardcore servers is a difficult task on its own. When people see you at max level on a Hardcore realm, that will be enough to show them you mean business.

Still, the Soul of Iron buff will be available for you to obtain, should you want to show off just how much you’ve accomplished in the new game mode. Players can get the Soul of Iron buff on their character by speaking with Watcher Fero in Ironforge or Watcher Morta in the Undercity.

