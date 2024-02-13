WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

Skill Books are a new mechanic introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. They work slightly differently from Runes, but both empower the original nine classes.

Skill Books, much like Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, can give players new passives, bonuses, or entire abilities. To get these Skill Books, you need to complete specific tasks and take down bosses in phase two instances.

All nine classes have Skill Books, though some classes have more than others. Below are all known World of Warcraft Classic Skill Books in Season of Discovery.

How to get Skill Books in WoW SoD

You can take down bosses in the various SM wings to get these Unique books. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Skill Books in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery are dropped by bosses in five-person instances. The best way to get Skill Books is to farm dungeons in the Scarlet Monastery and loot fallen bosses.

Players have reported that some Skill Books tend to drop from specific bosses, such as the Deeper Wilds Skill Book commonly found off Houndmaster Loksey, but any boss has the potential to drop your item.

All Skill Books in WoW SoD

There are 13 total known Skill Books spread across the original nine classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery currently known. As phase two progresses, we will likely see more Skill Books introduced.