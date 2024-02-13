Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

Tackle these tough dungeons for rare rewards.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 04:51 pm
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Skill Books are a new mechanic introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. They work slightly differently from Runes, but both empower the original nine classes.

Recommended Videos

Skill Books, much like Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, can give players new passives, bonuses, or entire abilities. To get these Skill Books, you need to complete specific tasks and take down bosses in phase two instances.

All nine classes have Skill Books, though some classes have more than others. Below are all known World of Warcraft Classic Skill Books in Season of Discovery.

How to get Skill Books in WoW SoD

A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle.
You can take down bosses in the various SM wings to get these Unique books. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Skill Books in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery are dropped by bosses in five-person instances. The best way to get Skill Books is to farm dungeons in the Scarlet Monastery and loot fallen bosses.

Players have reported that some Skill Books tend to drop from specific bosses, such as the Deeper Wilds Skill Book commonly found off Houndmaster Loksey, but any boss has the potential to drop your item.

All Skill Books in WoW SoD

There are 13 total known Skill Books spread across the original nine classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery currently known. As phase two progresses, we will likely see more Skill Books introduced.

Skill BookClassEffect
Deeper WildsDruidDecreases the mana cost of Mark of the Wild by 50 percent and increases duration by 50 percent.
Enhanced RestorationDruidRejuvenation and Regrowth spells can now be active on targets affected by another Druid’s Rejuvenation or Regrowth.
ReviveDruidAn instant cast ability that brings a player character back to life with 15 percent of their max health and mana.
Portal of SummoningWarlockInstant cast ability that summons a portal. Two or more raid or party members can interact with the interactable altar to summon another raid or party member.
Soul Harvesting WarlockYou have the chance to get an extra Soul Shard every time you cast Drain Soul.
Increased FortitudePriestDecreases the mana cost of Power Word: Fortitude by 50 percent and increases duration by 50 percent.
ShadowfiendPriestInstant cast ability that sends a Shadowy figure to attack a target. The caster receives 5 percent of the hostile’s mana. Lasts for 15 seconds.
Aspect of the ViperHunterRanged and melee attacks regenerate mana but reduce your overall damage by 10 percent. You gain 10 percent of your max mana every three seconds.
RedirectRogueRemoves all combo points from your target and stores the points for 15 seconds. Store combat points can be transfer onto another non-player enemy you hit.
Totemic ProjectionShamanRelocates your active set of totems.
Enhanced BlessingsPaladinIncreases the duration of Blessing of might, Wisdom, Sanctuary, Light and Kings by 100 percent and reduces mana cost by 50 percent.
Expanded IntellectMageDecreases mana cost of Arcane Intellect by 50 percent. Increases duration by 50 percent.
Commanding ShoutWarriorInstant cast that increases the Stamina of all party members within 30 yards by two. Lasts for two minutes.

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.