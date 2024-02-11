WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Deeper Wilds is a Druid spell in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two. This spell increases the potency of your Mark of the Wild buff by 50 percent, as well as its duration by 50. Unlike runes, which are engraved onto your gear and are only usable one at a time, spells like Deeper Wilds are acquired via skill books, which once learned, can be added to your character’s loadout permanently.

Since Mark of the Wild is one of the most valuable buffs you can get in the game, let alone for Druids, you will want this skill book to make it even better.

Here’s how you can find the Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

Where does the Deeper Wilds skill book drop in WoW SoD?

Get used to running Scarlet Monastery in phase two. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most straightforward way to get the Deeper Wilds skill book is by running dungeons during the Season of Discovery, particularly those that are in line with the level 25-40 bracket.

Players on the WoW database Wowhead have reported that the Deeper Wilds skill book drops off Houndmaster Loksey, the first boss in the Scarlet Monastery’s Library wing. Many skill books have been coming from dungeon bosses during phase two of SoD, and the WoW community is finding that Scarlet Monastery and its four separate wings are the most likely place for certain skill books of interest to drop.

It’s possible for skill books to drop off any dungeon boss, but Houndmaster Loksey in the Scarlet Monastery Library is the one you’ll want to target for the best chance at getting the Deeper Wilds spell for your Druid.