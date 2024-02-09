WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Blessings Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two just rolled out. You’re probably already busy looking for Runes, but don’t forget to find your Skill Books, too. For Paladins, the Enchanted Blessings Skill Book is quite easy to get—all you need to do is finish an old-but-gold dungeon.

Where to get the Enchanted Blessings Skill Book in WoW Classic SoD?

Bloodmage Thalnos isn’t a very difficult boss. Image via Wowhead

You can find the Enchanted Blessings Skill Book in Scarlet Monastery – Graveyard in WoW Classic SoD. The book is a guaranteed drop from Bloodmage Thalnos, the second (and final) boss of the dungeon. Several players have reported that the book can also drop from regular enemies in the Graveyard, but if you’re going to do this dungeon, you may as well finish it, even if the Skill Book drops earlier. It’s one of the shortest dungeons in the game, after all.

What does Enchanted Blessings do in WoW Classic SoD?

Enchanted Blessings increases the duration of your Blessing of Might, Wisdom, Salvation, Sanctuary, Light, and Kings by 100 percent and reduces their mana costs by 50 percent. The mana cost reduction is nice, but when I think about how I won’t have to recast Blessing of Kings every five minutes, I get a huge smile on my face.

While this Skill Book isn’t necessary, it will definitely come in handy, especially if you hate rebuffing the entire party over and over again.

How to get to Scarlet Monastery Graveyard for the Enchanted Blessings Skill Book in WoW Classic SoD

Be careful not to aggro any Undead guards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t know how to get to Scarlet Monastery, here’s a quick guide. Fly to Southshore in HIllsbrad Foothills. From there, go northwest, past the Dalaran dome. Keep going north until you hit Lordamere Lake. Swim over it until you reach Trisfal Glades. You should land just east of Undercity. If you’re playing on a PvP server, be careful, because this is a Horde starting zone. In Trisfal Glades, go to the very northwest section of the map at 83, 35. Scarlet Monastery is up the hill, and the entrance to the Graveyard is the leftmost instance portal that doesn’t require a key.

