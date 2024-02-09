WoW SoD: How to get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

With the Sacred Shield rune, Paladins can get an ability very similar to the Priests’ Power Word: Shield. Getting the rune is pretty simple, too. Here’s how to get Sacred Shield rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Recommended Videos

Before you get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic SoD

Nijel’s Point may not be much, but it’s where the rune is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you go for the Sacred Shield Rune ability in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need the Blessing of Freedom ability. You likely already have Blessing of Freedom if you have a maxed character from phase one, but just in case, check your Abilities and make sure it’s there.

Head for Desolace, Nijel’s Point. The easiest way to get there is from Ashenvale (don’t forget to use your Ashenvale Mount if you have it). From Astranaar, head south and go through Talondeep Path. It’s a cave connecting the Ashenvale and Stonetalon Mountains. Once you go through the tunnel, you’ll be in Windshear Crag. Go through the Crag, then north following the path and through The Charred Vale. Once you go through Charred Vale, you’ll be in Desolace. Nijel’s Point is at 75,30 (at the very northern edge of Desolace).

How to get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic SoD

Pick up the Libram at Nijel’s Point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At Nijel’s Point, go to the Inn on top of the hill. It’s the large building in front of you when you enter Nijel’s Point. You have to go around from the left side to get to it. Inside the building, there is a book on the bench. Interact with the book, and you pick up the Libram of Deliverance. Equip it as a Relic item.

Libram of Deliverance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now comes the annoying part. You need to cast Blessing of Freedom on another player that has a movement-impairing effect on them. You need to do this five times. In other words, you need to help fellow players who are rooted.

Note: Dazed players do not count. A player must be unable to move (not slowed down) for this to work.

You can do this on any enemy that has an ability that completely stops you from moving. I recommend using the general chat to find another Paladin also working on the Sacred Shield rune and ask them to team up. Otherwise, find someone who is willing to help you. A good place to use Blessing of Freedom is just outside Maraudon (southwest of Nijel’s Point). The Magram Wranglers can throw nets at players that can completely stop them from moving. Find five of these with your partner and use Blessing of Freedom every time they get trapped in a Net. After you free someone five times, you unlock the rune.