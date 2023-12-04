WoW SoD: How to get the Ashenvale mount in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Yes, there are mounts in Season of Discovery.

Even though you can only reach level 25 during the first phase of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you can get a mount and even ride it in Ashenvale.

In Season of Discovery, Ashenvale is the place you don’t want to be unless you’re feeling bloodthirsty and you’re on the hunt for sweet PvP rewards. But the most persistent and resilient PvPers will even get a faction level 25 mount to help them hunt down the weak.

Here’s how you can get the Ashenvale mount in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Ashenvale mounts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery explained

Trainee’s Outrider Wolf. Image via Wowhead Trainee’s Sentinel Nightsaber. Image via Wowhead

Ashenvale mounts come in two varieties—Trainee’s Sentinel Nightsaber for the Alliance and Trainee’s Outrider Wolf for the Horde. Both of these mounts are only rideable in Ashenvale, and they increase your movement speed by 50 percent.

How can you get the Ashenvale mounts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Unfortunately, the exact method of getting Ashenvale mounts is still unknown. It’s surely tied to PvPing in Ashenvale and getting a ton of killing blows. Achievements don’t exist in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. This means you might have to farm reputation with Silverwing Sentinels for the Alliance and Warsong Outriders for the Horde, especially given the fact you can unlock new PvP gear that way.

When we find more information on how to get Ashenvale mounts, we’ll update this article.

Do you have to PvP to get the Ashenvale mounts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Yes, the PvP part is obligatory to get the Ashenvale mounts. In fact, these mounts are specifically designed for PvP so that you can traverse the hostile environment of Ashenvale much easier.