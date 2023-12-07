WoW SoD: How to quickly farm reputation with Silverwing Sentinels in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one introduced the new Battle for Ashenvale event, wherein you can gain reputation with factions such as the Silverwing Sentinels by participating in PvP activities.

There are two major factions in Ashenvale that give reputation and rewards for PvP players. The Horde can gain reputation with the Warsong Outriders while Alliance players are matched with the Silverwing Sentinels.

To unlock exclusive rewards, with more likely on the way, then you need to build up your reputation with your given faction. If you are trying to rank up as quickly as possible, here’s what you need to do.

How to gain reputation with Silverwing Sentinels fast WoW SoD

The best way to gain reputation with the Silverwing Sentinel faction in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is to participate in the Warsong Gulch battleground. Though the Battle for Ashenvale event is a great place to farm reputation as well, these events are far more infrequent than usual battlegrounds.

You can gain reputation with the Alliance faction in various ways. First, you can turn in three Warsong Gulch Marks of Honor to get 50 reputation for a repeatable quest. Flag returns in Warsong Gulch also grant you 35 reputation with the Silverwing Sentinels, while winning a game and capturing three flags give 105 reputation combined.

You can also start the Concerted Efforts quests in Ashenvale. To complete this short quest, all you need to do is turn in three Warsong Gulch Marks of Honor. You earn three Marks of Honor by winning Warsong Gulch, but still get one for losing as well. Depending on how well your team can play during Warsong Gulch, you could speed through the reputation grind fairly quickly.

Where to find the Silverwing Sentinels in WoW SoD

You can find both the Warsong Outriders and Silverwing Sentinels in Ashenvale | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Silverwing Sentinels base in the southern part of Ashenvale, to the west of Astranaar and the Talondeep Pass. Here, you can find vendors that give exclusive gear and items based off your current reputation with the faction. As you climb the ranks, ranging from Friendly to Exalted, you get access to better gear.

Currently, players are not too excited about the PvP rewards in Ashenvale, but future updates and phases may add new events and rewards.