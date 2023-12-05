WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Clear the Forest! quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Clear the Forest! is a weekly quest from Ashenvale that awards you a Warsong Battle Drum, increasing your damage dealt by five percent in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. But it’s confusing where to start and finish this quest.

During the first stage of Season of Discovery, Ashenvale is this big war front where you can use even your dirtiest tricks to defeat enemies and farm up reputation with PvP factions and Honor. Once you kill enough players of the opposing faction in Ashenvale, you kick off the big Alterac Valley-like PvP event with faction leaders. The Horde has the Clear the Forest! quest, guaranteed to keep you busy.

Here’s how to start and complete the Clear the Forest! quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to start the Clear the Forest! quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Clear the Forest! quest starts with defeating and looting Silverwing Sentinels during the Battle for Ashenvale PvP event. The event kicks off when the Horde and Alliance fill up the bars at the top of their screen by killing enemy players. This then spawns various camps of enemy mobs across the zone, including Silverwing Sentinels. Silverwing Sentinels drop the Silverwing Sentinel Charm quest item. After looting it, you have to start the quest by opening your bag and right-clicking it to start it.

How to complete the Clear the Forest! quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You need to turn in Clear the Forest! to Kazragore, Far Seer in Ashenvale. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To complete the Clear the Forest! quest, take the Silverwing Sentinel Charm quest item and turn it to Kazragore, Far Seer at the Bonfire base in Ashenvale. This Orc NPC is located at the south Ashenvale, near Talondeep Path, at the 39.6 67.6 coordinates.

You can only hand this quest in when the Battle for Ashenvale PvP event is active.

Rewards for completing the Clear the Forest! quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

For completing the Clear the Forest! quest, you get the following rewards: