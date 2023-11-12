How to get to Ashenvale in WoW Classic

Ashenvale is one of the most iconic leveling zones in World of Warcraft Classic, and getting there is something you definitely need to know if you’re going to diversify the zones you level through during the early stages of a WoW Classic questing run.

Ashenvale is popular among players whose characters start out in Kalimdor, as it borders zones like Darkshore and the Barrens, making it a perfect transitional zone for players questing in their early-to-mid-20s. Alliance players leveling Night Elves, as well as Horde players who previously quested in the Barrens, will want to head into Ashenvale to continue their leveling journeys. The zone itself is split, with Alliance players finding most of their quests in the western side of Ashenvale and Horde players spending more time in the east.

Here’s how you can get to Ashenvale in WoW Classic, depending on your faction.

How to get to Ashenvale as Alliance

Ashenvale is one of the most effective zones for early-game leveling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching Ashenvale as an Alliance player is incredibly simple. The safest way to reach Ashenvale as an Alliance player is to start in Darkshore and make your way south through the length of that zone. If you’re starting in Auberdine, you’ll need to head down the main road through Darkshore and follow it all the way until the zones transition. Eventually, you’ll enter Ashenvale, and you should continue following that same road until you hit your next major quest hub and the de facto capital of Ashenvale, Astranaar.

How to get to Ashenvale as Horde

As a Horde player, you’ll be entering Ashenvale from the south. Start at the Crossroads in the Barrens and work your way up the road that leads north out of that zone. Eventually, you’ll run into the border between the Barrens and Ashenvale, with the Mor’shan Rampart serving as the Horde-friendly landmark that will allow you to safely transition from zone to zone.