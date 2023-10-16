There are few feelings better than finding the perfect weapon to level with in World of Warcraft Classic. It can sometimes be difficult to track down the perfect weapon for your loadout, especially when you know you’re likely to replace it at some point after just a few level-ups. While other classes, particularly spellcasters, can use daggers, as well, we’re only going to be focusing on the class that daggers were designed specifically for: Rogues.

It’s arguable that few other classes in the game have a tougher time finding good weapons than Rogues, especially when some of the class’ builds are specifically designed to revolve around one weapon type: daggers.

Some of Rogues’ abilities cannot even be cast without daggers being equipped, and it’s pivotal that you have a good dagger (or two) if you want to level and eventually play through WoW’s endgame content as a Rogue in Classic.

Here are some of the best daggers for Rogues in WoW Classic.

Best Rogue leveling daggers in WoW Classic

The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most historic locations in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blade of Cunning

This dagger is a reward from a class-specific quest that you receive early on in the game. Around level 10, getting your hands on the Blade of Cunning—which will likely be your first uncommon (green) item—should be your top priority. The +2 bonus to your Agility stat that the blade gives is a massive boon, especially if you’re a lower-level character in need of some early-game stats.

Tail Spike

Another early-game dagger, the Tail Spike is available off of Skum in the Wailing Caverns, meaning it’s going to be much easier for Horde players to obtain than Alliance players. With a bit more raw DPS and stats than the Blade of Cunning, the Tail Spike should be one of your first true upgrades, and it will likely stick in your build for a while. Although you might find better replacement daggers while questing in mid-game zones, the Tail Spike is one of the best reward-for-effort options in the game.

Meteor Shard

Available in Shadowfang Keep, the Meteor Shard is one of the strongest and most desirable leveling daggers you can obtain relatively early. Once you’re in a position where running that dungeon becomes easy, you should be heading into Shadowfang Keep as often as you can to get the Meteor Shard. With an extra Fire damage proc on-hit, its DPS is strong enough to safely stay equipped through your mid-20s and early-30s.

Black Menace

This Alliance-only dagger is a quest reward from “In the Name of the Light,” a quest that requires you to clear out the entirety of the Scarlet Monastery dungeon. The raw damage that the dagger gives is strong enough on its own, but the additional on-hit Shadow damage proc makes it one of the best weapons that Rogues have at their disposal in the latter half of the leveling process.

Best endgame daggers in WoW Classic

The best daggers come from WoW’s endgame raids. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Perdition’s Blade

Perhaps the most famous dagger in WoW Classic, Perdition’s Blade drops off of Ragnaros in the Molten Core and is a must-have for any Rogue player. Its base-level DPS, plus its on-hit fire damage makes it one of the most versatile weapons Rogues can use in Classic’s endgame. It’s likely that Molten Core will be the first raid you step into, and if you get Perdition’s Blade by the time you finish running it, you’ll have a solid dagger in your loadout for all future raids.

Harbinger of Doom

This extremely rare dagger can only drop off mobs in Naxxramas, and its drop chance is exceptionally low. Still, the fact that it buffs your Agility, Stamina, hit chance, and crit chance is too good to ignore. While getting the Harbinger of Doom for yourself is no easy feat, the juice is absolutely worth the squeeze.

