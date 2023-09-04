The Wailing Caverns is the first dungeon that a lot of World of Warcraft Classic players will encounter, especially if they’re on the Horde side of the faction divide.

While Alliance players will likely experience the Deadmines as their first dungeon, Horde players will be able to get into the Wailing Caverns relatively early on, considering it’s right in the middle of the Barrens, one of the first Horde leveling zones.

Wailing Caverns is a dungeon that’s best experienced around levels 15 to 20, although we recommend taking it a bit on the higher end because many of the enemies inside the instance can hit pretty hard if you’re underleveled. Plus, it’s worth doing the Wailing Caverns around level 19 or so, because many of the quests in the dungeon won’t be even remotely completable by any metric of difficulty until around that level.

If you’re about level 19, 20, or 21, you’ll be in the “sweet spot” for all of the Wailing Caverns quests, of which there are five to pick up before heading inside the dungeon.

All Wailing Caverns quests in WoW Classic and where to get them

Quest Objective Where to get it Deviate Hides Collect 20 Deviate Hides Nalpak, above the Wailing Caverns entrance Deviate Eradication Kill seven Deviate Ravagers, seven Deviate Vipers, seven Deviate Shamblers and seven Deviate Dreadfangs. Ebru, above the Wailing Caverns entrance Smart Drinks Collect six Wailing Essence Maybok Mizzyrix, Ratched (Requires “Raptor Horns” as a prerequisite) Serpentbloom (Horde-only) Collect 10 Serpentbloom Apothecary Zamah, Thunder Bluff Leaders of the Fang (Horde-only) Defeat (and loot) Lord Cobrahn, Lady Anacondra, Lord Pythas and Lord Serpentis Nara Wildmane, Thunder Bluff

Another quest, The Glowing Shard, can only be started inside the Wailing Caverns, so you shouldn’t worry about having it in your log when entering the dungeon.

The quest triggers after looting the Glowing Shard off of Mutanas the Devourer, the final boss of the Wailing Caverns.

You should earn nearly a full level of experience from completing the Wailing Caverns and doing all of its quests, especially if you’re in the recommended level range for the dungeon.

