All dungeons in World of Warcraft Classic

Running dungeons is easily the best way to get quick experience in World of Warcraft Classic.

With 20 dungeons spread out across the game’s leveling process all the way up to level 60, there’s no reason that you shouldn’t step foot into a dungeon at least once while grinding up to max level.

While most players prefer to gain levels by questing, dungeons can be a great way to farm a bunch of mobs at once, get a chance at earning some loot, and quickly level up your character in one fell swoop. Still, even with that in mind, we recommend doing each dungeon only once during your leveling run. There is plenty of content to explore in WoW Classic, and after a while, farming dungeons gets stale and repetitive. Plus, you’ll be missing out on experience elsewhere in the world.

Here, you’ll find a full list of all of the dungeons you can run in WoW Classic, as well as the level brackets at which they’re most appropriate. Unlike retail WoW, dungeons in Classic do not scale to your level. You’ll have to be at the appropriate level before you enter a dungeon, or else you’ll either find yourself struggling to complete its content or mowing right through it because you’re too high of a level. You’ll want to enter a dungeon right when you hit its leveling sweet spot to get the best experience—both figuratively and literally—out of it.

Here are all of the dungeons you’ll find in WoW Classic.

All WoW Classic dungeons

The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most historic locations in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ragefire Chasm (levels 15 to 20) Ragefire Chasm is a Horde-only dungeon, as its entrance is found deep under Orgrimmar.

(levels 15 to 20) Wailing Caverns (levels 18 to 23) While technically not a Horde-only dungeon, the Wailing Caverns are deep in the Barrens (a Horde leveling zone), making it hard for most Alliance players to run this instance.

(levels 18 to 23) The Deadmines (levels 20 to 23) Inversely to the Wailing Caverns, the Deadmines are found in southern Westfall, making it far more convenient to be run by Alliance players than Horde players.

(levels 20 to 23) Shadowfang Keep (levels 20 to 26)

(levels 20 to 26) Blackfathom Deeps (levels 21 to 30)

(levels 21 to 30) The Stockade (levels 25 to 32) The Stockade is an Alliance-only dungeon. Its entrance is in the middle of Stormwind City.

(levels 25 to 32) Scarlet Monastery (levels 28 to 45) The Scarlet Monastery has four wings—the Graveyard, Armory, Library, and Cathedral. The Graveyard is the easiest wing, and the Cathedral is the hardest. It’s likely that you’ll be making the trek up to this dungeon often during your leveling journey.

(levels 28 to 45) Gnomeregan (levels 29 to 38)

(levels 29 to 38) Razorfen Kraul (levels 30 to 40)

(levels 30 to 40) Gnomeregan (levels 32 to 39)

(levels 32 to 39) Razorfen Downs (levels 42 to 50)

(levels 42 to 50) Zul’Farrak (levels 44 to 53) It’s possible that you’ll be coming back to Zul’Farrak multiple times, especially considering many players do an extra run once they’ve obtained the Mallet of Zul’Farrak.

(levels 44 to 53) Uldaman (levels 44 to 50)

(levels 44 to 50) Maraudon (levels 46 to 56) Like the Scarlet Monastery, Maraudon is a multi-wing dungeon that spans a wide range of levels.

(levels 46 to 56) Blackrock Depths (levels 52 to 60)

(levels 52 to 60) Sunken Temple (levels 53 to 60)

(levels 53 to 60) Blackrock Spire (levels 55 to 60)

(levels 55 to 60) Scholomance (levels 58 to 60)

(levels 58 to 60) Stratholme (levels 59 to 60)

(levels 59 to 60) Dire Maul (60)

If you’re playing on Hardcore Classic servers, you’ll find several restrictions attached to dungeons. You cannot run the same dungeon more than once per day and you also cannot run a dungeon when someone in your group is way too high of a level. This prevents carrying and boosting services from having a home on Hardcore servers.

We recommend running Hardcore WoW Classic dungeons only when you feel as though you’re at a high enough level and have decent enough gear.

