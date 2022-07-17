How to get the Mallet of Zul’Farrak in WoW: Classic

The Mallet of Zul’Farrak is a necessary item for any World of Warcraft: Classic players looking to fully complete the Zul’Farrak dungeon in Tanaris. Without the mallet, players cannot summon one of Zul’Farrak’s optional bosses, Gahz’rilla.

Gahz’rilla is the main objective of a quest originating in Gadgetzan that rewards your character with the famed Carrot on a Stick trinket. Additionally, the boss drops other powerful loot such as the Gahz’rilla Fang dagger and the Gahz’rilla Scale Armor chestplate. However, before you can even think about looting Gahz’rilla for his treasures, you’ll have to obtain the mallet needed to summon him. To do that, you’ll have to travel far from Zul’Farrak to another troll stronghold, the Hinterlands.

The quest to obtain the Mallet of Zul’Farrak is not explicitly detailed in the game’s quest log, as players will have to follow a series of “hidden” steps to acquire the mallet. Here’s how to get the mallet for yourself.

Altar of Zul

Your quest to earn the Mallet of Zul’Farrak will begin in the Hinterlands, even though you’ll eventually use the mallet across Azeroth in Tanaris. Before you can acquire the Mallet of Zul’Farrak, though, you’ll need a simple item called the “Sacred Mallet,” which can be looted off a troll known as Qiaga the Keeper in the Hinterlands.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Qiaga, the Keeper, is a level 50 enemy you can find at the top of the Altar of Zul. She is also surrounded by other enemies at the top of the altar. Considering the challenge level of Qiaga and her nearby allies, it’s recommended to bring a group with you when you take her on. Defeating her will reward you with the Sacred Mallet, an item you’ll eventually transform into the Mallet of Zul’Farrak.

Jintha’Alor

After looting the Sacred Mallet from Qiaga the Keeper at the Altar of Zul, you’ll need to head over to Jintha’Alor, a troll stronghold in the southeast corner of the Hinterlands. Jintha’alor is a massive “outdoor dungeon” that presents players with a gauntlet of enemies as they traverse the many upwards-reaching steps and layers of the area.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

At the very top of Jintha’Alor, you’ll encounter Vile Priestess Hexx, a level 51 enemy surrounded by guards and wolves. Although there is a swath of enemies around the altar at the top of Jintha’Alor, they aren’t mandatory to defeat. You can use crowd control to keep the mobs at bay while you transform the Sacred Mallet into the Mallet of Zul’Farrak. You may also wait for an opportune time when the enemies patrol away from the area to sneakily find a window to upgrade the mallet.

To transform the Sacred Mallet, simply click on it in your inventory and wait out the short channeling time. After the item has been changed, you’ll be free to travel back to the Zul’Farrak dungeon and use the Mallet of Zul’Farrak to summon Gahz’rilla.