All Deadmines quests in WoW Classic

The Deadmines is one of the most iconic dungeons in the history of World of Warcraft—especially the version of the dungeon that’s available in WoW Classic.

The original Deadmines is arguably the most popular dungeon among the player base and likely the one that receives the most foot traffic from early-game levelers. But while the dungeon itself yields plenty of experience, the quests associated with the Deadmines will also boost your character’s level.

All of the quests in the Deadmines will become available to you at level 16, although we recommend waiting a few levels after that point until you actually step foot in the dungeon. It’s likely that the Deadmines will be your first true test as a Classic player, so being around level 19 or 20 will make the experience a bit easier.

Although the Deadmines isn’t an Alliance-only dungeon, as Horde players can get to the instance if they like, all of the quests that you’ll find inside are only completable by Alliance players.

Here are all of the Deadmines quests in WoW Classic.

All Deadmines quests and where to get them in Classic WoW

Quest Objective Where to get it Collecting Memories Collect four Miners’ Union cards. Wilder Thistlenettle, Stormwind City Oh Brother … Collect Foreman Thistlenettle’s badge. Wilder Thistlenettle, Stormwind City Red Silk Bandanas Collect 10 Red Silk Bandanas from mobs inside the dungeon. Scout Riell, Sentinel Hill, Westfall Underground Assault Retrieve the Gnoam Sprecklesprocket from Sneed’s Shredder. Shoni the Shilent, Dwarven District, Stormwind The Defias Brotherhood Kill Edwin VanCleef and retrieve his head. Gryan Stoutmantle, Sentinel Hill, Westfall

Red Silk Bandanas and The Defias Brotherhood require you to progress the Westfall main storyline to a point where you’ve exhausted all of the possible quests that deal with the Defias Brotherhood in the overworld and leave you with no choice but to enter the Deadmines. If you’re not seeing those quests, you’ll need to complete more of the Westfall campaign.

Although these quests are worth doing while running the Deadmines, we don’t think it’s really necessary to go out of your way to complete them. You’ll want to prioritize Red Silk Bandanas, The Defias Brotherhood, and Underground Assault, as they give the best possible rewards for the littlest investment. Another quest, The Unsent Letter, begins after you loot the corpse of Edwin VanCleef.

