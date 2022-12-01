Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?

You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.

The first season kicks off on Dec. 12. But before that happens, you’ll want to find the honor vendor and prepare yourself for the months ahead. This time around, gearing up couldn’t be easier. The annoying upgrade system is still there, but thankfully, it doesn’t make any difference when it comes to PvP.

The standard PvP gear starts at 340 item level and has four upgrades, but it increases all the way up to 411 once you step into a battleground or into the arena. That’s close to Mythic item level.

“We will be adding the honor gear to the vendors in an upcoming hotfix shortly. The honor gear will only be upgradeable to rank 3/5 (PvE item level 353) until Season 1 begins. However, it will be PvP item level 411 regardless of its upgrade rank,” Blizzard said in a Blue Post on Nov. 29.

If you’re dedicated to PvP and you don’t intend on farming dungeons or raiding with your guild, this means you’re pretty much set for the season ahead once you pick up the base honor gear.

But where exactly are the PvP vendors in Dragonflight?

Valdrakken honor and conquest vendor location

The honor and conquests quartermasters can be found in the Dragon Isles’ main city, Valdrakken. Located in the northwest of Thaldraszus, players can get to this beautiful city with their trusty flying mounts.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you enter the city, head toward The Obsidian Enclave. On your way, you’ll come across Gladiator’s Refuse. Walk into this room and you’ll find all of the PvP vendors. There’s the War Mode quartermaster, the conquest quartermaster, and the honor quartermaster.

Honor gear starts at 525 honor for basic items and goes all the way up to 1750 honor for weapons. This is a small price to pay for what you’re getting. Finishing a full set shouldn’t take you any more than a day.

When the season starts, players will also get access to the conquest quartermaster. The gear found here is just 10 item levels higher than what you can get from the honor vendor. It’s better than nothing, but it won’t make a world of difference.