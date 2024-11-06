All Darkmoon Faire buffs and how to get them in WoW The War Within

Darkmoon Faire is one of the best events in World of Warcraft thanks to its wide variety of games, collectible rewards, and useful buffs. It rolls around on the first Sunday of the month, giving players a week to pick up Darkmoon Prize Tickets and other rewards.

Alongside the variety of rare pets and mounts on offer during Darkmoon Faire, players can pick up some incredibly helpful buffs if they speak to the right NPCs. Here’s all the Darkmoon Faire buffs and how to get them in WoW The War Within, including the ride buff for boosted reputation and experience.

All Darkmoon Faire buffs in WoW The War Within

Sayge gives seemingly random buffs—but if you know what to pick, you can influence what you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sayge is the main NPC to visit in World of Warcraft‘s Darkmoon Faire event if you’re looking for handy buffs and boosts. He’ll offer to tell you your fortune when you speak to him, sharing a story with you and asking you to chip in with answers to crucial questions.

The answers that you provide when speaking to Sayge will indicate which one of the following buffs you end up with. These are two-hour buffs, making them very useful for PvE fans who want to make their next run of a dungeon or raid easier.

Name of the buff Description Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Agility Increases Agility by 10 percent Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor Increases Armor by 10 percent Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Damage Increases all damage by six percent Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence Increases Intellect by 10 percent Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance Increases magical resistances by 25 Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Stamina Increases Stamina by 10 percent Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Strength Increases Strength by 10 percent Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Versatility Increase Spirit by 10 percent

Alongside Sayge’s buffs, it’s also possible to grab a 10% reputation and experience buff called WHEE! from Darkmoon Faire.

The rollercoaster is a fun addition to Darkmoon Faire, providing the same buff as the carousel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This used to be an exclusive hour-long buff that the carousel provided, but the rollercoaster now gives exactly the same buff, so you can choose your favorite ride to get the boost. If you’re trying to level up quickly or farm reputation, this buff is an essential to pick up.

Darkmoon Faire marks the perfect opportunity to farm out difficult reputations, as you can pick up the Darkmoon Top Hat for an additional 10 percent boost to experience and reputation gains, too. This item is awarded via Darkmoon Game Prizes, so take part in a few games after visiting Sayge.

How to get all Darkmoon Faire buffs in WoW The War Within

If you’re trying to get a particular buff, you need to choose the right answers when speaking to Sayge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Sayge’s buffs in Darkmoon Faire, you need to choose the right answers when he tells you your fortune and asks you questions. There’s no wrong answer, technically speaking, as you will always get a buff when answering his questions.

If you want a specific buff though—for example, the Dark Fortune of Intelligence for an Intellect boost—you need to pick the correct answers. We’ve got all the answers to Sayge’s questions in the table below to help you get your desired buff.

Name of the buff Answer to the first question Answer to the second question Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Damage One One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance One Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor One Three Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Versatility Two One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence Two Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Stamina Three One Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Strength Three Two Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Agility Three Three

Sayge’s Darkmoon Faire buffs last for two hours, so make sure you’re geared up and ready to go if you’re hoping to use them in a particular raid or battle.

To get the WHEE! buff from Darkmoon Faire, head to either the rollercoaster or the carousel. Speak to the NPC standing by the entrance to pick up Ride Tickets—you need this currency to go on the rides, as each turn consumes a Ride Ticket.

Ride Tickets have no expiry date, meaning if you bought some during last month’s Darkmoon Faire event, you can use them this month, just like the standard Darkmoon Prize Ticket currency.

Vendors who sell Ride Tickets can be found at the entrance to both Darkmoon Faire rides. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have Ride Tickets, you can hop onto the rollercoaster or the carousel to get your buff. You don’t need to finish the entire ride to get the buff so you can hop off whenever you like and still reap the benefits. Just remember that each turn on a ride will use a Ride Ticket.

Where to find Sayge in Darkmoon Faire

Sayge’s tent can be found close to the end of Darkmoon Faire’s main path, lit up by torches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to Sayge, you need to head to the Darkmoon Faire zone first. You can find the portal to this special event island by:

Going to Elwynn Forest if you’re an Alliance player. Look near Goldshire for the entrance portal and Darkmoon Faire NPCs.

if you’re an Alliance player. Look near Goldshire for the entrance portal and Darkmoon Faire NPCs. Heading to Mulgore as a Horde player. Check near Thunderbluff for the portal that takes you to Darkmoon Faire.

as a Horde player. Check near Thunderbluff for the portal that takes you to Darkmoon Faire. Speaking to a Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage in a major city. They can teleport you directly to one of the entrance portals for the event.

Once you enter, hop on a mount and head down the path towards the main Faire. Go past the big rollercoaster and large tent, and keep an eye out for a line of blue torches leading down a path towards a smaller purple tent.

Sayge can be found slightly off the beaten path, with blue-purple torches lighting the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Sayge standing in his tent, ready to tell you your fortune and give you access to the Darkmoon Faire buffs. It’s possible to ask for a physical copy of your fortune too, which can be a nice treasure to have if you’re a collector.

Remember, Sayge’s buffs last for two hours. If you’re hoping to use the buff in a raid or dungeon, make sure you’re set up and ready to go before you speak to Sayge so that you don’t waste the buff while finishing other preparations or trying to find a group.

