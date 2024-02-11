WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Druids finally joined the club of classes with access to a resurrection spell. The Druid spell Revive, which is a traditional out-of-combat resurrection ability with a 10-second cast, is obtained through a skill book, not a traditional class trainer in SoD.

To find the skill book for Revive, you’ll have to run level-appropriate dungeons during phase two of SoD with an emphasis on one dungeon in particular: the Scarlet Monastery.

Here’s how you can get the Druid Revive skill book for yourself in WoW Classic SoD phase two.

Druid Revive skill book acquisition guide in WoW Classic SoD phase two

The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most historic locations in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although many of the skill books in phase two of the Season of Discovery have been reported to drop off a variety of dungeon bosses, players on the WoW database Wowhead have most frequently attributed the skill book for Druid’s Revive to Bloodmage Thalnos, the first boss of the Graveyard wing of Scarlet Monastery. Other phase two skill books have also been reported to drop in the Scarlet Monastery’s Graveyard, so running the dungeon with a group of players from other classes also seeking new spells could be worth it.

Tip: The Graveyard wing of Scarlet Monastery can be accessed as early as level 27, meaning you can try your luck at this skill book relatively early on in phase two.

While it’s possible for the skill book for Revive to drop off other dungeon bosses in phase two, the most reliable one has been Bloodmage Thalnos, according to the community. We recommend running the first wing of the Scarlet Monastery as often as possible if you’re a Druid seeking out the ability to resurrect your party members.