WoW SoD: How to get the Aspect of the Viper skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The new Hunter aspect introduced in phase two of WoW Season of Discovery is the Aspect of the Viper. This new aspect allows you to regenerate mana passively while it’s activated, in addition to getting extra mana regeneration whenever an auto attack of yours lands on an enemy target.

The Aspect of the Viper aura is most effectively used in combat when you’ve run through your entire rotation and need to rely on auto attacks to get some of your mana back before you can start casting spells again. If you find yourself low on mana during a lengthier encounter, activating Aspect of the Viper could get you back into the fight at an expedited rate.

Here’s where you can find the skill book that allows you to learn the Aspect of the Viper spell in phase two of WoW Season of Discovery.

How to get Aspect of the Viper in WoW SoD

You can get the spell by running the Scarlet Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aspect of the Viper can be obtained by looting a skill book that gives you permanent access to the spell. Unlike runes, which are interchangeable, skill books allow you to permanently add a new spell to your build.

Some players on the WoW database Wowhead have reported that the Aspect of the Viper skill book is obtained from several bosses and rare spawns inside of the first wing of the Scarlet Monastery dungeon, the Graveyard. The first boss in the Graveyard, Interrogator Vishas, has a chance to drop the skill book containing Aspect of the Viper, as do several other rare spawns inside the monastery.

If you want to get the spell for yourself, you’re likely going to have to farm Scarlet Monastery multiple times with an emphasis on the Graveyard wing to have the best possible chance at getting the Treatise on Aspect of the Viper skill book.