WoW SoD: How to unlock the Druid Sunfire spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This should be one of your first priorities if you're playing a Druid in SoD.

If you’re a Druid player in WoW Classic’s new Season of Discovery, one of the first runes you’ll want to obtain is the engraving for the Sunfire spell, which burns your target enemy for a set amount of spell damage before applying a damage-over-time effect to them.

If you want this spell, though, you’ll need to complete a series of secret objectives and discover the rune engraving for yourself.

There are only two races in the game that can play as Druids: Night Elves and Tauren. Each of those two races has its own parameters and mini-activities that they have to complete to get the Sunfire rune.

Here’s how you can add Sunfire to your spell rotation as a Druid in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

How to get Sunfire as an Alliance Night Elf Druid in WoW Season of Discovery

This far-removed location is where you’ll find the tree that contains the Sunfire rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From Dolanaar, head south to the absolute border of Teldrassil. Swim past Lake Al’ameth until you reach coordinates [53, 78]. Once there, you should see a jutting-out tree adorned with a bed of flowers and three “Lunar Stones.” Use your Moonfire spell in quick succession on all three stones, and you’ll notice a chest has spawned inside the bed of flowers right at the base of the tree. Inside, you’ll find the engraving for the Sunfire rune.

You’re going to have to do a bit of tree-climbing and jumping, so be careful when traversing the areas down here. Keep in mind you must be level four to learn Moonfire, so you can’t solve this puzzle until you reach that level and learn that spell.

Sunfire Rune for Horde Tauren Druids in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This remote location is where you’ll find the Horde’s Sunfire chest. Sreenshot by Dot Esports Head to these coordinates for Sunfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Horde Druids, the objective is exactly the same as it is for Alliance players. You’ll have to hit the three Lunar Stones with your Moonfire ability until a chest spawns in the bed of flowers. But this time around, you’ll need to do so in a Horde-only zone (obviously). Fortunately for Tauren Druids, you won’t need to go far from your starting location as the flower bed and Lunar Stones where the Sunfire rune can be obtained is located at coordinates [35, 70].