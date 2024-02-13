WoW SoD: How to get the Commanding Shout Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Getting group buffs is a pivotal part of every PvE adventure in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Warriors have the chance to do so in phase two with the Commanding Shout Rune, but they need to find its Skill Book first.

Recommended Videos

Commanding Shout Skill Book, like the name suggests, allows Warrior to learn the spell of the same name. It’s more than useful in the endgame content, since it increases the Stamina of all party members within 30 yards by two for two minutes. It’s not much, but it’s honest work. Each Warrior should have it under their belt, and fortunately, it’s relatively easy to obtain.

How to get the Commanding Shout Skill Book in WoW Classic Season in Discovery

Time to visit the Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most runes in phase two or one of WoW Classic Season of Discovery require you to follow certain steps before you can obtain them. But that’s not the case with the Commanding Shout, which you learn by reading the Commanding Shout Skill Book. The item, on the other hand, is dropped by mobs in Scarlet Monastery, located in Tirisfal Glades.

To get the Commanding Shout Skill Book, you simply need to kill bosses and rare elite mobs in one of the most popular dungeon of WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s second phase—Scarlet Monastery. Personally, we found success by killing Bloodmage Thalnos, who’s level 34, but various players reported looting it from other enemies in the dungeon as well.

However, it appears the Commanding Shout Skill Book doesn’t have a high drop rate. Therefore, you might need to farm the Scarlet Monastery dungeon for a while before you acquire your own copy. Still, when it comes to any endgame activity, we’re certain it’s better to have Commanding Shout at your disposal, even for that minor two Stamina buff.