WoW SoD: All Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one is finally live and ready for players to experience this new twist on the WoW Classic Azeroth world. As with other classes, Warriors have a unique set of runes waiting to be discovered.

Season of Discovery phase one has set its focus on completely revamping the Classic classes, giving each class new abilities through the rune mechanic. Runes fundamentally alter your given class, allowing Warlocks to tank, Shamans to go two-handed DPS, and much more. If you want to see what’s in store for Warriors in Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to know.

All Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

As with the other classes, runes are divided into three different types: Chest, legs, and gloves runes. Whenever you acquire a Warrior rune, all you need to do is learn the rune by right-clicking the item drop and then assign the rune to the corresponding piece of gear in your character menu.

Below are all the currently known Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. As future phases and updates release, we can likely expect more runes and new mechanics to follow.