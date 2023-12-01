WoW SoD: All Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one is finally live and ready for players to experience this new twist on the WoW Classic Azeroth world. As with other classes, Warriors have a unique set of runes waiting to be discovered.
Season of Discovery phase one has set its focus on completely revamping the Classic classes, giving each class new abilities through the rune mechanic. Runes fundamentally alter your given class, allowing Warlocks to tank, Shamans to go two-handed DPS, and much more. If you want to see what’s in store for Warriors in Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to know.
All Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
As with the other classes, runes are divided into three different types: Chest, legs, and gloves runes. Whenever you acquire a Warrior rune, all you need to do is learn the rune by right-clicking the item drop and then assign the rune to the corresponding piece of gear in your character menu.
Below are all the currently known Warrior runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. As future phases and updates release, we can likely expect more runes and new mechanics to follow.
|Rune
|Ability
|Blood Frenzy Rune (Chest)
|Gain three Rage whenever you deal Bleed damage.
|Furious Thunder Rune (Legs)
|The Thunder Clap ability now increases time between enemy attacks and can be used in any stance. Increases threat by 50 percent.
|Flagellation (Chest)
|Gain 25-percent bonus to physical damage done 12 seconds after using Bloodrage or Berserker Rage.
|Raging Blow (Chest)
|Launches a strike that deals 100-percent weapon damage and can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active.
|Warbringer (Chest)
|Charge, Intercept, and Intervene can now be used in combat in any stance. Performing these abilities in combat will remove all impairing effects on your character.
|Devastate (Hands)
|In Defensive Stance with a shield equipped, Sunder Armor now deals 100-percent weapon damage, increased by an additional 10-percent for every Sundered Armor on the target.
|Endless Rage (Hands)
|You generate an additional 25-percent Rage for all damage that you deal.
|Quick Strike (Hands)
|A melee attack with a two-handed weapon that deals physical damage. This ability also uses all effects included with the Heroic Strike ability.
|Single-Minded Fury (Hands)
|When dual-wielding, your physical damage and movement speeds are increased by 10 percent.
|Victory Rush (Hands)
|Deals attack damage and heals you for 10 percent on your max health. You can only use this ability after you kill an enemy.
|Consumed by Rage (Legs)
|Gives you 20-percent extra melee damage for 12 seconds or up to 12 swings of your weapon after you pass 80 Rage.
|Frenzied Assault (Legs)
|Whenever using two-handed weapons, your attack speed increases by 20 percent.