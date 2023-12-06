WoW SoD: All Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here are all the quests to and from Blackfathom Deeps so far.

A new season of World of Warcraft Classic is out, and Season of Discovery considerably revamps the usual WoW experience. One of the key aspects of that is the concept of Level-Up Raids, with the first being Blackfathom Deeps (BFD).

Season of Discovery is bringing different Leveling Phases throughout players’ journeys to Level 60. In each Phase update, players are capped at a certain level, and once they hit it, they unlock certain Level-Up Raids, which essentially work as endgame content. The first of those came out on Nov. 30, with the release of the season.

Blackfathom Deeps, a classic Level 24–32 dungeon located in Ashenvale, is the season’s first Level-Up Raid. It is a 10-player Instance with seven new and returning bosses, such as Aku’mai and Twilight Lord Kelris, and it resets every three days, like Zul’Gurub did. And there are plenty of quests to complete and loot to find.

All Horde quests for Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

All quests require Level 25.

The Heart of the Void

"The dread beast Aku'mai lies dead. Hidden amongst the viscera and gore of its swollen corpse is an enormous iridescent pearl teeming with raw Void energy."

This quest drops from Raid boss Aku’mai once they die, and it requires you to deliver the quest item Perfect Blackfathom Pearl to Bashana Runetotem in Thunder Bluff (71.33).

Rewards:

200 Reputation points with Thunder Bluff

200 Reputation points with Orgrimmar

200 Reputation points with Undercity

Choose one: Acolyte’s Void Pearl OR Invoker’s Void Pearl OR Avenger’s Void Pearl

Baron Aquanis

"Bring the Strange Water Globe to Je'neu Sancrea at Zoram'gar Outpost, Ashenvale."

This quest drops from Raid boss Baron Aquanis and requires you to bring the quest item Strange Water Globe, which also drops from it, to Je’neu Sancrea in Ashenvale (12.34).

Rewards:

150 Reputation points with Darkspear Trolls

200 Reputation points with Thunder Bluff

Choose one: Outlaw Sabre OR Witch’s Finger

Blackfathom Villainy

"Bring the head of Twilight Lord Kelris to Bashana Runetotem in Thunder Bluff."

This quest is given to you by Argent Guard Thaelrid, who is in an underwater passage near Gamoo-ra’s island, on the southwest side. It requires you to turn in the quest item Head of Kelris, which drops when you defeat Twilight Lord Kelris, to Bashana Runetotem in Thunder Bluff (71.33).

Rewards:

200 Reputation points with Argent Dawn

200 Reputation points with Thunder Bluff

Choose one: Inscribed Gravestone Scepter OR Ancient Arctic Buckler

Allegiance to the Old Gods

"Kill Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps and then return to Je'neu Sancrea in Ashenvale."

This quest is given to you by Je’neu Sancrea, located at the Zoram’gar Outpost in Ashenvale (11.34), who requires you to defeat Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps and return to them.

Rewards:

150 Reputation points with Darkspear Trolls

Choose one: Band of the Iron Fist OR Frayed Chestnut Mantle

All Alliance quests for Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

All quests require Level 25.

The Heart of the Void

"The dread beast Aku'mai lies dead. Hidden amongst the viscera and gore of its swollen corpse is an enormous iridescent pearl teeming with raw Void energy."

This quest drops from Raid boss Aku’mai once they die, and it requires you to deliver the quest item Perfect Blackfathom Pearl to Dawnwatcher Selgorm in Darnassus (56.24).

Rewards:

200 Reputation points with Ironforge

200 Reputation points with Darnassus

200 Reputation points with Stormwind

Choose one: Acolyte’s Void Pearl OR Invoker’s Void Pearl OR Avenger’s Void Pearl

Baron Aquanis

"Bring the Strange Water Globe to Davidus Voidstar in Auberdine, Darkshore. "

This quest is given to you by Davius Voidstar, who is located in Darkshore (37.44). It requires you to kill Raid boss Baron Aquanis and bring the quest item Strange Water Globe, which drops from it, back to Voidstar.

Rewards:

150 Reputation points with Darkspear Trolls

200 Reputation points with Ironforge

200 Reputation points with Darnassus

200 Reputation points with Stormwind

Portal from Auberdine to Zorem Strand

Blackfathom Villainy

"Bring the head of Twilight Lord Kelris to Dawnwatcher Selgorm in Darnassus."

This quest is given to you by Argent Guard Thaelrid, who is in an underwater passage near Gamoo-ra’s island, on the southwest side. It requires you to turn in the quest item Head of Kelris, which drops when you defeat Twilight Lord Kelris, to Dawnwatcher Selgorm in Darnassus (56.24).

Rewards:

200 Reputation points with Argent Dawn

200 Reputation points with Darnassus

Choose one: Inscribed Gravestone Scepter OR Ancient Arctic Buckler

Knowledge in the Deeps

"Bring the Lorgalis Manuscript to Gerrig Bonegrip in the Forlorn Cavern in Ironforge."

This quest is given to you by Gerrig Bonegrip, who is located in Ironforge (51.6). It requires you to find the quest item Lorgalis Manuscript in Blackfathom Deeps, then return it to Bonegrip. You can find the item to the north of Ghamoo-ra’s island, inside a chest in an alcove.

Rewards:

50 Reputation points with Ironforge

Ever-Sustaining Ring

Twilight Falls

"Bring 10 Twilight Pendants to Argent Guard Manados in Darnassus."

This quest is given to you by Argent Guard Manados, who is located in Darnassus (55.24). It requires you to collect 10 of the quest item Twilight Pendant, which drops from Twilight’s Hammer members in Blackfathom Deeps. After collecting the appropriate amount of these items, return to Argent Guard Manados to complete the quest.

Rewards:

150 Reputation points with Argent Dawn

150 Reputation points with Darnassus

Choose one: Nimbus Boots of Insight OR Tender’s Heartwood Girdle

Researching the Corruption

"Gershala Nightwhisper in Auberdine wants 8 Corrupt Brain stems."

This quest is given to you by Gershala Nightwhisper, located in Auberdine, in Darkshore (38.43). It requires you to collect eight Corrupt Brain Stems, which are quest items dropped by satyrs and naga in Blackfathom Deeps. To complete the quest, return to Gershala Nightwhisper with the right amount of items.

Rewards:

150 Reputation points with Darnassus

Choose one: Chittering Beetle Clasps OR Worn Prelacy Cape

