WoW SoD: When does Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

So, how often do we get loot?

Blackfathom Deeps is an iconic World of Warcraft Classic dungeon that’s been revamped into a raid in Season of Discovery. This has many players wondering when exactly the Blackfathom Deeps raid reset.

Located at the very west of Ashenvale, the new PvP zone, Blackfathom Deeps has seven unique and redesigned bosses—Baron Aquanis, Ghamoo-ra, Lady Sarevess, Gelihast, Lorgus Jett, Twilight Lord Kelris, and Aku’mai. Each of these bosses drops incredible loot, but once you clear it and you get a lockout, you can’t get any more loot.

Here’s when Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) resets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

When does Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Blackfathom Deeps resets every three days. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) resets every three days, just like Zul’Gurub in the past.

So while other big raids like Molten Core reset every week during the weekly maintenance, in Season of Discovery, guilds have their own lockout. For example, if your guild clears Blackfathom Deeps on Monday, you can head back there on Thursday. But if you clear it on Tuesday, you can return on Friday.

What happens if you enter Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) during a lockout in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

If you step into the Blackfathom Deeps raid during a lockout, you will just see the dead enemies on the ground from your last clear. No mobs or bosses will respawn, and you can just take the tour of the raid while it’s empty. This is a great time for finding secrets and other similar Easter eggs Blizzard hid throughout the instance.