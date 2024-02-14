WoW SoD: How to get the Eclipse Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re a Balance Druid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, there are certain Runes you need under your belt, and Eclipse is one of them.

Eclipse is a powerful Belt Rune that increases the critical strike chance of your next two Wraths by 30 percent, then makes Wrath reduce the cast time of your next Starfire by one second, with both effects stacking up to four times. It’s a powerful option for your Balance Druid rotation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

It’s worth noting the Rune is supposed to give Wrath and Starfire a 70 percent chance not to suffer spellcasting pushback when you take damage, but this effect is bugged at the time of writing and isn’t working. Eclipse also works excellently with the Starsurge Rune, since the latter benefits from talents and effects that influence Wrath or Starfire. This is a mandatory combo for your Balance Druid, so here’s how you can get it.

How to get the Eclipse Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

First, travel to the middle of Desolace, where you can find an Extinguished Campfire northwest of the Kodo Graveyard at coordinates 47, 54. Interacting with it will give you a quest called Highway Robbery, which you can turn in at Bibbly F’utzbuckle northeast of your location, at the coordinates 63, 39. This Goblin will give you another quest called On the Lam.

You can easily find both points of interest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish On the Lam and progress with acquiring the Eclipse Rune, head over to the inn in Booty Bay where you’ll find an Orc NPC called Tokal. She gives you another quest called Cherry for Your Thoughts?, which requires you to bring her a Cherry Grog that you can buy from the bartender. Afterward, she will give you another quest called No Honor Among Thieves, which takes you to the waterfront between Arathi Highlands and Wetlands.

By the slope leading down to the water, you’ll find a rowboat at the coordinates 53, 90 in Arathi Highlands. Interact with the boat and it will teleport you to the shore east of Arathi Highlands.

You’ll find the rowboat in no time if you follow these directions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the pier in this secret area, you’ll find Illari Duskfeather. If you’re a Night Elf, there’s a dialog option to agree with her and avoid combat, but otherwise, you’ll have to fight her. She’s level 40, so make sure to bring friends if you’re underleveled.

Once you’ve spoken to Illari or defeated her, you’ll get Illari’s Key, which opens Illari’s Loot Cache by the shack nearby. There, you’ll find a Jewel-Encrusted Box containing the Rune of the Stars, which teaches you the Eclipse ability.