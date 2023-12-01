WoW SoD: All Druid runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery introduced a number of features to the game, including new abilities and Runes. To unlock them, players need to find and engrave them into their gear, and the case is no different for Druids.
In the newest update, Blizzard Entertainment added WoW Classic Season of Discovery. In this mode, players may revisit Azeroth and explore its fresh features. Certain classes may now take on other roles. When it comes to Druids, they remain unchanged, however, by being able to choose from becoming a Balance DPS, Feral DPS, Druid Healer, or Druid Tank, they already have enough variety of roles to select from.
Each Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is different, and you can’t equip them all at once. They need to be engraved into your gear, and at the first stage of the game mode, you’ll be only able to use three of them. This number will increase, however, once the next update launches.
Without further ado, here are all the Druid runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
WoW SoD Druid Runes, listed
Like every other class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Druid can learn up to 12 different Runes. These can be engraved on three different types of gear—Chest, Legs, and Gloves. Here’s how they are named, and what abilities they add to the character.
Here’s the list of all Druid Runes in Season of Discovery:
- Living Seed
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: When you critically heal your target with any healing spell, you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30 percent of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. It lasts 15 seconds.
- Wild Strikes
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: When you are in Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form, party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity. Each melee hit has a 20 percent chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20 percent additional Attack Power. No effect if the party member is already benefitting from Windfury Totem.
- Fury of Stormrage
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100 percent and each time you deal damage with Wrath you have a 12 percent chance for your next cast of Healing Touch within 15 seconds to be instant.
- Survival of the Fittest
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Reduces the chance you’ll be critically hit by melee attacks by six percent, and reduces all damage taken by 10 percent. Damage taken reduced by an additional 10 percent while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form.
- Starsurge
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Launch surging stellar energies that cause (135 / 100 *) to (165 / 100 *) arcane damage. Starsurge benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that trigger or benefit from Wrath or Starfire.
- Lifebloom
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Heal the target for (4 / 100 * 7 *) over seven seconds. When Lifebloom completes its duration or is dispelled, the target instantly heals for (57 / 100 *) and the Druid regains half the cost of the spell. This effect can stack up to three times on the same target.
- Skull Bash
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Requires Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form. Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target’s skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for two seconds. Shares a cooldown with Feral Charge.
- Savage Roar
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Finishing moves that increases physical damage done by 30 percent while in Cat Form. Lasts longer per combo point:
- One point: 14 seconds
- Two points: 19 seconds
- Three points: 24 seconds
- Four points: 29 seconds
- Five points: 34 seconds
- Sunfire
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Burns the enemy for (130 */ 100) to (152 */ 100) nature damage and then an additional (65 * 4 */ 100) nature damage over 12 seconds.
- Lacerate
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Requires Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form. Lacerate the enemy target, making them bleed for (* 20 / 100 * 5) damage over 15 seconds, plus 20 percent weapon damage per existing application of Lacerate on the target. Causes a high amount of threat. This effect stacks up to five times on the same target.
- Wild Growth
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Heal all of the target player’s party members within 40 yards of target player for (34 / 100 * 7 *) over seven sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration.
- Mangle
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: You gain two different abilities, called Mangle, one in Bear form, the second in Cat form.
- The one you get from Bear form, allows you to Mangle the target for 160 percent normal damage and cause the target to take 30 percent additional damage from bleed effects and Shred for one minute. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Claw and Maul.
- In Cat form, Mangle the target for 300 percent normal damage and cause it do take 30 percent additional damage from Bleed effects and Shred for one minute. Awards one combo point. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Claw and Maul.