WoW SoD: All Druid runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery introduced a number of features to the game, including new abilities and Runes. To unlock them, players need to find and engrave them into their gear, and the case is no different for Druids.

In the newest update, Blizzard Entertainment added WoW Classic Season of Discovery. In this mode, players may revisit Azeroth and explore its fresh features. Certain classes may now take on other roles. When it comes to Druids, they remain unchanged, however, by being able to choose from becoming a Balance DPS, Feral DPS, Druid Healer, or Druid Tank, they already have enough variety of roles to select from.

Each Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is different, and you can’t equip them all at once. They need to be engraved into your gear, and at the first stage of the game mode, you’ll be only able to use three of them. This number will increase, however, once the next update launches.

Without further ado, here are all the Druid runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

WoW SoD Druid Runes, listed

In Season of Discovery, players have the opportunity to explore Azeroth, and fall in love with it once again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every other class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Druid can learn up to 12 different Runes. These can be engraved on three different types of gear—Chest, Legs, and Gloves. Here’s how they are named, and what abilities they add to the character.

Here’s the list of all Druid Runes in Season of Discovery:

Living Seed Gear: Chest Ability: When you critically heal your target with any healing spell, you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30 percent of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. It lasts 15 seconds.

Wild Strikes Gear: Chest Ability: When you are in Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form, party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity. Each melee hit has a 20 percent chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20 percent additional Attack Power. No effect if the party member is already benefitting from Windfury Totem.

Fury of Stormrage Gear: Chest Ability: Reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100 percent and each time you deal damage with Wrath you have a 12 percent chance for your next cast of Healing Touch within 15 seconds to be instant.

Survival of the Fittest Gear: Chest Ability: Reduces the chance you’ll be critically hit by melee attacks by six percent, and reduces all damage taken by 10 percent. Damage taken reduced by an additional 10 percent while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form.

