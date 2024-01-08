WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2 gets official release date

Huge WoW Classic Season of Discovery news is here as Blizzard has announced the official launch date for the second phase of SoD. Phase two of the reinventive WoW season will go live on Thursday, Feb. 8, Blizzard revealed today.

Phase two of Season of Discovery will increase the level cap of the season from 25 to level 40, giving players access to new leveling content, quests, talents, and all-new SoD runes.

Once you hit level 40, you’ll have access to the second endgame raid of the season, Gnomeregan. Little is known about the specifics of the raid at this time, although we expect discoveries within it to be made once it goes live on Feb. 8.

During the second phase, players should expect to level through some of the meatier zones of the Classic questing experience, with famous locales such as the Hillsbrad Foothills, Arathi Highlands, and highly infamous Stranglethorn Vale set to take center stage. The latter of those zones will be a major piece of the second phase of SoD’s content cycle as the world PvP event in SoD will shift from Ashenvale to Stranglethorn, and the port city of Booty Bay will turn into a de facto capital of sorts. Furthermore, a teleporter to the upcoming Gnomeregan raid will be accessible in Booty Bay.

Before the second phase of the Season of Discovery goes live on Feb. 8, you should make it a priority to level up whatever characters you have to 25, while also making an effort to grab whatever runes you haven’t collected by now. Each class currently has 12 runes available to them in phase one, and more will be added to the game with each additional phase. You should also run Blackfathom Deeps at least once before the phase one raid becomes a piece of trivialized former content.

