WoW players debate next in-game city they want reclaimed after Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5

The old world is getting a makeover, and WoW fans are voicing their opinions.

One of the most prominent additions coming in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 will be a new questline surrounding the “reclamation of Gilneas.” This quest chain will take players through a series of in-game events that allow the Worgen race to take back their home kingdom of Gilneas City, a location that’s been left in a state of destruction for well over a decade.

Gilneas has been in ruins since the Cataclysm expansion back in 2010 when the original quest line that took place there featured a war between the native Worgen and the invading Undead. But with Gilneas set to be restored in Dragonflight’s next patch, WoW players have their eyes on the future and are already guessing which cities could receive a similar treatment next.

Gnomeregan has been left abandoned by the gnomes for years. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In a post made to the WoW subreddit earlier today, players hypothesized and discussed ideas surrounding which city should be next to receive a “reclamation” update—and the large consensus surrounded Gnomeregan, the home capital of the gnomes. Gnomeregan has been left in a state of chaos since Cataclysm, much like Gilneas. The two cities were used as starting zones for their respective races when that expansion changed the landscape of the game’s leveling process, with Gnomeregan’s storyline resulting in its people abandoning the city after a poisonous radiation breakout.

One player in the comments, though, had a negative outlook on things, saying people waiting for an update to Gnomeragean would “die waiting” because Blizzard made the new de facto gnomish capital set in Mechagon, an island that was introduced with Battle for Azeroth’s Patch 8.2 in the summer of 2019. Mechagon is home to the allied race of Mechagnomes, and many of the original gnomish characters who had an impact on original WoW lore can be found there.

Other players mentioned that if Gnomeregan was to receive an update, they’d also want to see other cities such as Aerie Peak, the Ruins of Alterac, and Lordearon get the reclamation treatment for their respective races and subraces.

For now, though, Gilneas is the only city on Blizzard’s radar that’s set to receive a repopulation effort. A new Night Elf city, Bel’ameth, will be coming in the future as well. This city shares the layout of the Emerald Dream zone from Patch 10.2 as it was thrust into the material plane following the Aspect’s victory in Amirdrassil.

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 will be one of the final content updates coming to the expansion. Later this year, WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, will be released. It’s likely that Blizzard will continue to update “old world” zones throughout that new chapter of the WoW franchise.