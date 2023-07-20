How to unlock the Mechagnome race in World of Warcraft

The Mechagnomes are one of the coolest races to join WoW, barring the cute and short-statured Gnomes themselves. They’re everything fans could possibly ask for and more. Nuts and bolts, glowing goggles, and golden spanners straight from the deepest and darkest depths of Gnomeregan itself—the Mechagnomes have it all. You still need to unlock them though.

Added back in Battle for Azeroth, Mechagnomes have one goal on their mind—improving and perfecting their body and mind. In WoW, they’ll do more than that, they will level up, get their Heritage Armor, and defeat some of the fiercest foes they could have imagined.

How can you unlock the new Alliance-only allied race? If only it was as simple as logging in and creating a character. Unfortunately, there are a few requirements to tick off first.

How to unlock Mechagnomes

In this day and age, unlocking Mechagnomes is actually quite simple because you have only two things out of all those initial requirements left—having one level 40 Alliance character and completing the Mechagnome introductory questline which starts in Stormwind Embassy. The first quest is called Urgent Care and here’s the list of all quests you need to complete:

Urgent Care

Waning Energy

Someone Who Can Help

The Current Schematic

Voyage to Safety

Better… Stronger… Less Dead

Him?

Mental Attunement

A Strong Heart

Ascension

The Future of Mechagon

Propagate the News

After completing all these quests, you’ll get the Allied Races: Mechagnome achievement, mount, tabard, and the option to finally create one of these little mechanical gnomes.

Mechagnome racial traits

Available classes

Hunter

Mage

Monk

Priest

Rogue

Warlock

Warrior

Traits

Re-Arm: Automatically heal yourself when your health drops to a low life total.

Combat Analysis: Get stronger as you fight the same enemy.

Hyper Organic Light Originator: Summon decoys of yourself to distract foes.

Skeleton Pinkie: Open locked chests.

Mastercraft: Function as a personal set of crafting tools for professions.

