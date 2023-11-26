WoW players want one last customization option before Dragonflight ends

The expansion's nearing its end, but there's still room for one more update.

Throughout the entirety of World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s lifespan, Blizzard Entertainment has been dedicated to giving WoW players more options to customize their characters.

Ever since the introduction of the game’s new race, the Drarchtyr—who have a practically endless number of customization combinations—the rest of the game’s races have been making an attempt to catch up with more such options of their own throughout the expansion. However, WoW players on the game’s official subreddit are requesting one last feature for a race that’s received less attention than some others: Worgen.

In the post, players agreed that Patch 10.2.5 would be the perfect time to introduce a long-requested feature for Worgen: upright backs. For years, Worgen’s only model has featured them in a hunched-over stance, making some armor models tough to see and their overall bodies being generally unpleasant to look at for some players. Upright Worgen have been a feature that WoW players, particularly those who play them, have been clamoring for for years, especially since 2018, when an upright option for Orcs was introduced.

If there was ever a perfect timing window for a new customization option to be added to the game for Worgen, it’s in the upcoming patch. Worgen have been an oft-forgotten about race, with little-to-no content coming directly for them throughout the years. But, In Patch 10.2.5, Alliance-based WoW players will have access to a new questline that takes place in the forgotten zone of Gilneas. In this questline, you’ll venture alongside former Gilnean king Genn Greymane back into Gilneas in an effort to reclaim the city and its surrounding areas. Previously, Gilneas had been lost in the Cataclysm expansion and had been abandoned for over a decade, but Worgen players will be able to take back their home before Dragonflight comes to a close.

“With retaking Gilneas it’s time to metaphorically and literally stand up for ourselves,” one Reddit user in favor of an upright customization option said in the comments.

While other races have had race-specific storylines and heritage armor sets implemented into WoW for them in recent years, Worgen players have been left largely outside of those discussions until now. Patch 10.2.5, however, will bring about the meatiest piece of content Worgens have had for their race in years. With Worgen being placed into the center of the storyline once again, perhaps it’s time to give them their just due with a heavily requested customization feature.