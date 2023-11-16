WoW Dragonflight’s next patch will focus on ‘old world’ content—and it’s likely coming soon

Just two days into the latest season of WoW Dragonflight content, Blizzard has already revealed what’s in the pipeline for the game.

The game’s next patch, Patch 10.2.5: Seeds of Renewal, won’t be nearly as big as Patch 10.2: Guardians of the Dream when it comes to the amount of overall content within, but players should still find plenty of reasons to dive in and continue the Dragonflight experience as the expansion comes to a close. Much of the content that’s coming in the next patch will be centered around WoW’s “old world,” with additions coming to pre-existing zones.

More #Dragonflight is still to come!



Seeds of Renewal arrives this week on the PTR. pic.twitter.com/blaLdSNBqn — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 16, 2023

The biggest addition coming to WoW in Patch 10.2.5 will be Dragonriding’s emergence in the existing continents of Azeroth. Previously, Dragonriding mechanics had only been available in the Dragon Isles, but in the upcoming patch, players will be able to freely fly their new dragon mounts in any of the zones throughout the world. Although the old world had previously played host to Dragonriding races such as the Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms cups earlier this year, you’ll now have the option to use your Dragonriding mounts at will.

The next patch will expand upon the old world of WoW even further when players delve into the fallen kingdom of Gilneas. That zone, which has traditionally been nothing more than the starting ground for Worgen characters, has been abandoned in the overall story of the game for well over a decade. Now, the former Gilnean king Genn Greymane will lead players back into the Worgen homeland in an effort to reclaim it in the name of the Alliance.

For players who are in love with the experience on the Dragon Isles, don’t worry—Blizzard has got you covered. The Dragonflight story will naturally wrap up in Patch 10.2.5 with “epilogues” taking place on the continent, according to the development update. Furthermore, players will be able to go into the Azerothian Archives, where they’ll be able to “discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before.”

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 does not currently have a release date, although judging by past releases, it’s likely to hit the live servers at some point in early 2024. Blizzard has been relatively consistent and punctual when it comes to Dragonflight’s patch release schedule, with new content coming out every eight weeks quite regularly. With that in mind, it’s likely we’ll be getting our hands on Patch 10.2.5 shortly after the new year.