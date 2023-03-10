Since its launch last year, World of Warcraft Dragonflight has seen several changes, updates, and bug fixes. However, the sustainability of this expansion rests heavily on future updates and nurturing the content within the Dragon Isles.

For 2023, there are six patches, including two significant updates, which are the pillars of the Dragonflight expansion. These include new zones, raids, and seasonal rewards.

In between the two major content updates are minor updates that revolve around new world events, system updates, evergreen content, new dungeons and narratives, and feedback response changes.

So, these are all the WoW Dragonflight 2023 patches and their details.

WoW Dragonflight 2023 patch roadmap: All upcoming patch details

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Patch 10.0.5

On Jan. 24, 2023, WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 brought the Trading Post system, which allows players to earn a wide range of fun cosmetic rewards of their choice and allows poor and common quality items can be obtained as transmog appearances. There was also some new world content in the Primalist Tomorrow area.

Patch 10.0.7

Patch 10.0.7 is another minor patch that will be rolled out on March 21. In this patch, players will see a new quest campaign and repeatable world content set in the Forbidden Reach.

Alongside this new content, there will be additional questlines for Human and Orc cosmetic Heritage Armor, updates to some recurring holidays, and the introduction of the Winterpelt furbolg faction.

There will be significant changes to Restoration Druids, Unholy Death Knights, Retribution Paladins, and Restoration Shamans, who have suffered in the latest Dragonflight season. A complete list of classes receiving changes can be found in the Patch 10.0.7 notes.

And if you love dragonriding, there will also be two more Dragonriding skills for you to learn and new drake customizations.

Patch 10.1

Patch 10.1 is one of the two major Dragonflight updates, expected to launch in Spring 2023. In this update, players will see a new zone, Zaralek Cavern, and a new raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Dragonflight’s campaign will be expanded in the Zaralek Cavern and the other Dragon Isles zones. These quests will revolve around the Blue Dragonflight and the Titan Keeper Tyr.

A new Dragonriding mount will be added, inspired by WoW’s classic Cloud Serpent model. Players will also be able to collect new Dragonriding glyphs and Drakewatcher Manuscripts.

Finally, a new set of Mythic+ dungeons will be coming in season two of Dragonflight, which will comprise the four dungeons from the current expansion that has yet to make a Mythic+ appearance—Neltharus, Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

Patches 10.1.5 and 10.1.7

Patches 10.1.5 and 10.1.7 will arrive in the second half of this year, and Blizzard has yet to reveal specific details of these updates. However, they expect to release more storyline content, rewards, events, and technology improvements.

Patch 10.2

While there’s not a lot of information available regarding Patch 10.2, we know there will be new content, a new raid, a new zone, a new PvP season, a new Mythic+ dungeon pool, and more great content.

This article will be updated with more details when they drop.