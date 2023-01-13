It’s time to mark your calendar because Blizzard Entertainment has finally revealed the official release date for Patch 10.0.5.

On World of Warcraft’s official website, the devs shared a post announcing the release date for the first update of Dragonflight. Patch 10.0.5 will hit the live servers on Jan. 24.

The first and most important feature that the first content update of Dragonflight will introduce is the Trading Post. Located in the capital cities of Azeroth, the Trading Posts will be an ideal place for all avid collectors to collect transmogs, toys, pets, and mounts. But it’s not that simple. To be able to buy all these rarities, you’ll need to collect a new currency called Trader’s Tender via monthly Trading Post challenges.

In the Primalist Future, we’ll have a new Primal Storm event—the Storm’s Fury. As a reward for diminishing Primalists’ forces, you’ll get Essence of the Storm which can then be used to reap rewards like the Skyskin Hornstrider mount or the Time-Lost Vorquin Foal pet. Similar to Trail of Elements, the Storm’s Fury can be accessed by entering the Temporal Conflux portal in Thaldraszus.

As the final treat of the patch, we’re getting the option to transmog Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality gear. These items will now become binds-when-equipped and can be found at various gear-selling vendors, and auction houses, or can even drop from mobs in the open world.

Although the content update is relatively small and heavily focused on the Trading Post, there’s still plenty of content for you to go through in Dragonflight by clearing Vault of the Incarnates, getting your Keystone Master achievement, and grinding Renown with factions of the Dragon Isles.