How to find and complete the Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements in WoW Dragonflight

The Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements are two of the most surefire, reliable sources of loot that players can depend upon in WoW: Dragonflight. Located in the Ohn’ahran Plains and Primalist Future, respectively, the two trials will always give players relevant loot that will most likely have an immediate use. The Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements each have five phases. In each phase, elementals of the corresponding element will appear over time until eventually, a chest unlocks and you’ll be able to upgrade your character’s gear.

To complete the two Trials, you’ll have to head to their respective locations and complete a quick event that will reward you with some of the easiest-to-acquire loot in the expansion. Even if you don’t tag one of the mobs or bosses during the trial, you’ll still be able to earn loot. As long as the event indicator on the right-hand side of your screen is changing phases, you’ll be on pace to receive loot once the event ends.

The events themselves last only a few minutes, but the respawn timer on them is substantially long (usually between one to two hours), so be sure to either keep an eye on general chat or head to their respective areas and wait for the events to begin in order to make sure you don’t miss them. Here’s how to find the two trials and complete them.

Completing the Trial of Flood

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Trial of Flood can be found in the southernmost section of the Ohn’ahran Plains at coordinates [56, 78]. Players can take the Ohn’iri Springs flight path to reach the area where the trial takes place.

The Trial of Flood features multiple waves of water-themed enemies spawning until eventually the Raging Torrent, the final boss of the event, spawns and gives you access to the Chest of the Flood. Defeating the Raging Torrent and looting the Chest of the Flood will reward you with a piece of relevant gear that scales to your item level.

Completing the Trial of Elements

The Trial of Elements is a bit tougher to locate than the Trial of Flood, since it isn’t found within one of Dragonflight’s base zones. To get to the Trial of Elements, you’ll first have to head to the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. From there, enter the portal located in the center of the area, leading you to a subzone called the “Primalist Tomorrow.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Primalist Tomorrow was initially accessible during the Thaldraszus campaign and can be reached again following its conclusion. Once you’re in the Primalist Tomorrow, head to coordinates [29, 26] in the subzone. There, you’ll find the Trial of Elements, which behaves identically to the Trial of Flood, except with different enemies to defeat. The Chest of the Elements you’ll have to loot can be found at the back of a nearby cave.

Gear earned from the Trials

The gear you get from the Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements will always scale to your current item level. Much like many of the rare enemies and world quests in Dragonflight, the two trials will scale their rewards to your characters’ current power.

Unlike rare spawns, though, the Trial of Flood and Trial of Elements will be guaranteed to drop items that your character can use. Keep in mind you may get gear for your off-spec from one of the trials, although your character will have a use for the gear obtained, regardless.