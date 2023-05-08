How to get to Neltharus in WoW Dragonflight

Neltharus, a vault of secrets and treasures belonging to the Black Dragonflight, is coming to the Mythic+ dungeon pool in WoW Dragonflight season two. The dungeon could shape up to be one of the most intricate Mythic+ maps of the expansion as its multi-layered layout could yield itself to plenty of creative routes, especially in high keys.

Neltharus’ entrance can be found in the Obsidian Citadel, a subzone that WoW Dragonflight players should be extensively familiar with, especially if they farmed reputation with Wrathion and Sabellian early on in the expansion’s lifespan.

Here’s where to find the entrance to Neltharus so you can assemble your Mythic+ teams in Dragonflight season two.

Where is the entrance to Neltharus? | Neltharus entrance location in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike some other dungeons in Dragonflight season two, there are very few steps involved in finding the entrance to Neltharus. Take the flight path to the Obsidian Throne in the Waking Shores and fly straight down off the balcony into the Obsidian Citadel below. After dropping directly down to the next level, the entrance to Neltharus should be right in front of you.

The entrance to Neltharus can be found at coordinates [26, 57]. The Summoning Stone for the instance is just to the right of the entrance.

Although the dungeon itself takes place underneath the Obsidian Citadel, its entrance can be found on the second level of the citadel. If you stand at the spawn location of the rare elite enemy Battlehorn Pyrhus and fly straight ahead toward the large double doors in the center of the citadel, you’ll be greeted with the instance portal for Neltharus.