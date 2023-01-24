Should you choose Wrathion or Sabellion in WoW Dragonflight?

After hitting max level and completing the main campaign in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, players will be given the quest ‘Allegiance to One’ wherein they are prompted to make a choice between Wrathion or Sabellian.

The two characters have been seen throughout the expansions attempting to gain control of the Black Dragonflight, formerly led by the now-deceased Deathwing.

While the initial choice between Wrathion and Sabellion may feel important and permanent, players have the opportunity to make this choice on weekly basis. If players at any point decide to switch allegiances, they only need to wait a week.

Despite the power players have in swapping factions, there are still major draws to both factions and reasons to consistently pledge your allegiance to one over the other. If you are unsure of who you should side with, this is everything you need to know about Wrathion and Sabellion in WoW Dragonflight.

Should you choose Wrathion or Sabellion?

After reaching level 70, a World Quest will become available at the Obsidian Citadel in the western part of the Waking Shores. From here, players can interact with either Wrathion or Sabellion to swear loyalty.

Ultimately, this decision can solely be made based on the rotating loot both NPCs offer during the week. Players will not lose their reputation with the opposing side if they decide to switch loyalties in the following week.

Here is the full list of rewards both NPCs offer.

Wrathion Exclusive Rewards

Obsidian Guard’s Saber (one-handed sword transmog)

Obsidian Wingedguard Polearm (polearm transmog)

Obsidian Wing Glaive (warglaive transmog)

Obsidian Spellweaver’s Scepter (off-hand transmog)

Obsidian Spellcarver’s Stave (staff transmog)

Armoire of Endless Cloaks (toy)

Obsidian Proto-Whelp (pet)

Sabellian Exclusive Rewards

Obsidian Spellweaver’s Stave (staff transmog)

Obsidian Guard’s Barrier (shield transmog)

Obsidian Guard’s Cutlass (one-handed sword transmog)

Obsidian Guard’s Skullsplitter (two-handed axe transmog)

Obsidian Wingguard Polearm (polearm transmog)

Ensemble: Sabellian’s Battlegear Cloth Armor (cloth armor transmog set)

Obsidian Egg Clutch (toy)

Shared Rewards