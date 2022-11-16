How to get to Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr in WoW Dragonflight

Uldaman, a dungeon originally released with the base version of World of Warcraft all the way back in 2004, is back in the public eye with the launch of WoW’s latest expansion, Dragonflight. A new wing of Uldaman called “Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr” is joining the Dragonflight dungeon pool.

With the launch of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch last night, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr was enabled on the live servers. As of now, the dungeon is only available on Normal difficulty, although Heroic and Mythic difficulty will be enabled with the launch of Dragonflight later this month.

Here’s how you and your group can get to the entrance of the dungeon.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To get to Uldaman, fly to the Badlands in the Eastern Kingdoms. For the Horde, the nearest flight path would be New Kargath, and for the Alliance, Dustwind Dig is the best option. Thelsamar in Loch Modan is also a suitable flight path. Regardless of your faction, though, you’ll want to travel to the northernmost point in the Badlands upon your arrival in the zone.

Uldaman can be found along the Badlands’ northern border at coordinates [45,12]. When arriving at the dungeon complex, climb up the ramp along the right side of the valley to reach the portal for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. Keep in mind that there is another portal nearby for the original Uldaman dungeon in the cavern that sits on the ground level of the dungeon complex. You’ll want to take the one that sits at the end of the elevated ramp if you want to run Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Traveling to the dungeon’s entrance is only necessary for Mythic-level groups. Players running this dungeon on Heroic and Normal difficulties can queue up for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr through the dungeon finder and be transported to the dungeon instantly.

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is now available for players to run through on the live WoW servers. WoW: Dragonflight will launch on Nov. 28.