Where to find Sorotis in WoW: Dragonflight

Here's where you turn in all those Titan Relics you've been sitting on.

Are your bags in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight filled with Titan Relics? Do you have no clue how to get rid of them and cash in on all the Valdrakken Accord reputation you’re sitting on? Fortunately, there’s an NPC in Valdrakken you can speak with to turn in all of your Titan Relics and farm some reputation.

Sorotis is an essential NPC for players who are grinding reputation in WoW: Dragonflight. The Valdrakken Accord, the reputation she’s associated with, is perhaps the most important new faction added to the game, so all of the reputation you earn through Titan Relics makes Sorotis that much more important.

Lead Titan Researcher Sorotis’s location in WoW: Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Sorotis, the lead titan researcher, can be found in the northwest section of Valdrakken’s Obsidian Enclave. The NPC’s exact location is inside a small tower that’s accessible along the westernmost road that runs through the city. The tower that holds Sorotis is located at coordinates [25,39].

Sorotis’ tower is easily reachable from the Valdrakken’s central plaza. Start from the fountain in the center of the city, head past the PvP vendors, and make your way down the western road of the city that takes you to the Obsidian Enclave.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As you collect more and more Titan Relics throughout your journeys in the Dragon Isles, you’ll be paying visits to Sorotis frequently.

Each Titan Relic you turn into Sorotis will net you 15 reputation with the Valdrakken Accord. In a similar fashion to other reputation tokens in Dragonflight, you can turn in your Titan Relics in bunches, allowing you to get more reputation at once.