What are Titan Relics in WoW Dragonflight and where can you turn them in?

Coming into Dragonflight from Shadowlands, Blizzard Entertainment wanted to improve major systems in World of Warcraft that have been in, more or less, the same state for years. The devs made major changes to talents, professions, and reputations. Generally speaking, all changes Blizzard made were an upgrade, and the large majority of the community is happy with the results.

Renown in Dragonflight almost fully replaced the old reputation system and grinding from Neutral to Exalted. Other than completing world and daily quests, you can get more reputation, or Renown, by collecting different relics that will, as you turn them in, grant you more reputation with the faction in question.

For Valdrakken Accord, you can loot Titan Relics from different chests across the Dragon Isles and turn them into a specific NPC in Valdrakken. So, let’s see what exactly are Titan Relics, where can you get them, and, most importantly, turn them in.

What are Titan Relics in WoW Dragonflight?

Titan Relics are items that can be found in treasure chests across the Dragon Isles. After you collect them, you can turn them into a specific NPC in Valdrakken and get more reputation with Valdrakken Accord.

How can I unlock Titan Relics in WoW Dragonflight?

To unlock Titan Relics, you need to complete the main storyline in Thaldraszus and unlock Valdrakken Accord Renown. Then, you need to complete daily, world, and other similar quests to level up your Renown up to level two. When you hit level two of Renown with Valdrakken Accord, you can find Titan Relics from Titan, Dragon, and Primalist treasures.

Where can I find Titan Relics in WoW Dragonflight?

Titan Relics in Dragonflight can normally be found in various chests on the Dragon Isles. Since Titan Relics are not tied to a specific zone, you have a chance to loot them from any treasure chest on the Dragon Isles, no matter the location of the chest.

Where can I turn in Titan Relics in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After you’ve gathered some Titan Relics from treasure chests, you can head to Valdrakken. At coordinates 25.99, 40.04 you’ll find an NPC called Sorotis. The NPC will exchange all your Titan Relics for reputation with Valdrakken Accord. This is repeatable and you can come back any time with more Titan Relics to get more reputation.