WoW The War Within campaign quest list

While WoW The War Within is rich in world quests, events, new dungeons, and raids, the campaign story is also a huge part of this expansion.

If you’re just starting The War Within journey and are a huge fan of the main story, you’re in the right place. This is our guide to help you better grasp the campaign quests and make your playthrough nice and smooth.

Below is our full list of all campaign quests in The War Within.

The full campaign quest list in WoW The War Within

A new adventure awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we jump into the campaign quest list, it’s worth knowing The War Within is divided into three main parts. All three parts contain quests you must do to complete the campaign story. Here are the three parts you must do in the following order:

The Visions of Azeroth Campaign

Khaz Algar Campaign

The War Within Campaign

The Visions of Azeroth Campaign

Where it all begins. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Visions of Azeroth Campaign is the first you do when jumping into The War Within expansion. As the first part of the entire campaign, it serves more like an introduction to The War Within.

To start Visions of Azeroth, you must be at least level 68 for the first quest to appear in your quest log. Once you get that covered, here are all 15 Visions of Azeroth Campaign quests you can do:

The War Within

A Poor Reception

Azeroth’s Voice

Painful Lessons

The Bronzebeard Family

A Mysterious Warning

Slept Like a Rock

Strengthen the Wards

Citizens of Dalaran

Meet the Team

To Khaz Algar!

Breach

Rupture

Departure

Adventuring in Khaz Algar

To the land of bugs first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first quest you do bears the same name as the expansion, and you’re tasked with traveling to Silithus to begin your adventure. After that, just follow the natural flow of the first campaign.

Khaz Algar Campaign

The biggest city there is. Image via Blizzard

The campaign story of Khaz Algar is the only part that doesn’t contain any main story quests. However, this part serves as a tremendous level-up campaign where you can explore Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-Kahet on your own.

All four zones have a bunch of quests to do, which will not only help you explore the entire Khaz Algar but also help you reach the maximum level. Additionally, all four zones have major factions that you unlock on your journey.

The War Within Campaign

A formidable force to face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The War Within Campaign is the third and final part of this expansion’s main story. You unlock it by reaching level 80 and Renown Level four with all factions during the Khaz Algar Campaign. The War Within Campaign is divided into five main chapters that contain the following quests:

Against the Current (Chapter One)

The Fleet Arrives

Embassies and Envoys

There’s Always Another Secret

What’s Hidden Beneath Dornogal

Preparing for the Unknown

Urban Odyssey

Ties that Bind (Chapter Two)

After the Storm

Dhar Oztan

Conduit of the Southern Storm

Charging up That Hill

Heeding the Call

Rook Rally

Ground Pounders

Goldbricking

Metal and Stone

Home to Roost

Strays

Flight Training 101

Flight Training 102

Flight Training 103

Paying Respects

The Edicts

Titanic Failsafe

News from Below (Chapter Three)

Gathering Intel

A Spider’s-Eye View

Creeping Through Corridors

Lab Access

Making of a Monster

The Queen’s Chains

Rogue Agent

Go Loud

Manufactured Mutiny

News From Below

The Machines March to War (Chapter Four)

A Mysterious Signal

Small Friend, Big Plans

Factory Recon

Back to Base

A Plan Comes Together

To the Waterworks

Putting the Works in Waterworks

Elemental Trepidation

Shadowvein Extraction

We Require More Minerals

The Motherlode

Back to Where it Began

It’s Sabotage

The Voice of the Speakers

A Light in the Dark (Chapter Five)

A Tide Needing Turned

The Might of Khaz Algar

Steel and Flames

Cutting Off the Legs

A Light in the Dark

Return to Dornogal

