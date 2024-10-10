WoW The War Within campaign quest list

While WoW The War Within is rich in world quests, events, new dungeons, and raids, the campaign story is also a huge part of this expansion.
If you’re just starting The War Within journey and are a huge fan of the main story, you’re in the right place. This is our guide to help you better grasp the campaign quests and make your playthrough nice and smooth.
Below is our full list of all campaign quests in The War Within.
The full campaign quest list in WoW The War Within
Before we jump into the campaign quest list, it’s worth knowing The War Within is divided into three main parts. All three parts contain quests you must do to complete the campaign story. Here are the three parts you must do in the following order:
- The Visions of Azeroth Campaign
- Khaz Algar Campaign
- The War Within Campaign
The Visions of Azeroth Campaign
The Visions of Azeroth Campaign is the first you do when jumping into The War Within expansion. As the first part of the entire campaign, it serves more like an introduction to The War Within.
To start Visions of Azeroth, you must be at least level 68 for the first quest to appear in your quest log. Once you get that covered, here are all 15 Visions of Azeroth Campaign quests you can do:
- The War Within
- A Poor Reception
- Azeroth’s Voice
- Painful Lessons
- The Bronzebeard Family
- A Mysterious Warning
- Slept Like a Rock
- Strengthen the Wards
- Citizens of Dalaran
- Meet the Team
- To Khaz Algar!
- Breach
- Rupture
- Departure
- Adventuring in Khaz Algar
The first quest you do bears the same name as the expansion, and you’re tasked with traveling to Silithus to begin your adventure. After that, just follow the natural flow of the first campaign.
Khaz Algar Campaign
The campaign story of Khaz Algar is the only part that doesn’t contain any main story quests. However, this part serves as a tremendous level-up campaign where you can explore Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-Kahet on your own.
All four zones have a bunch of quests to do, which will not only help you explore the entire Khaz Algar but also help you reach the maximum level. Additionally, all four zones have major factions that you unlock on your journey.
The War Within Campaign
The War Within Campaign is the third and final part of this expansion’s main story. You unlock it by reaching level 80 and Renown Level four with all factions during the Khaz Algar Campaign. The War Within Campaign is divided into five main chapters that contain the following quests:
Against the Current (Chapter One)
- The Fleet Arrives
- Embassies and Envoys
- There’s Always Another Secret
- What’s Hidden Beneath Dornogal
- Preparing for the Unknown
- Urban Odyssey
Ties that Bind (Chapter Two)
- After the Storm
- Dhar Oztan
- Conduit of the Southern Storm
- Charging up That Hill
- Heeding the Call
- Rook Rally
- Ground Pounders
- Goldbricking
- Metal and Stone
- Home to Roost
- Strays
- Flight Training 101
- Flight Training 102
- Flight Training 103
- Paying Respects
- The Edicts
- Titanic Failsafe
News from Below (Chapter Three)
- Gathering Intel
- A Spider’s-Eye View
- Creeping Through Corridors
- Lab Access
- Making of a Monster
- The Queen’s Chains
- Rogue Agent
- Go Loud
- Manufactured Mutiny
- News From Below
The Machines March to War (Chapter Four)
- A Mysterious Signal
- Small Friend, Big Plans
- Factory Recon
- Back to Base
- A Plan Comes Together
- To the Waterworks
- Putting the Works in Waterworks
- Elemental Trepidation
- Shadowvein Extraction
- We Require More Minerals
- The Motherlode
- Back to Where it Began
- It’s Sabotage
- The Voice of the Speakers
A Light in the Dark (Chapter Five)
- A Tide Needing Turned
- The Might of Khaz Algar
- Steel and Flames
- Cutting Off the Legs
- A Light in the Dark
- Return to Dornogal
Published: Oct 10, 2024 08:37 am