How to get to Southshore in WoW Classic

Southshore is one of WoW Classic’s most famous questing hubs—and for good reason. Mid-level players in their late-20s and early-30s will flock to Southshore with the intention of gaining some quick experience, in addition to getting away from the hustle and bustle of other questing zones like Stranglethorn Vale, for example.

Southshore, however, is an Alliance-only town, meaning only about half of the WoW player base has access to it. Plus, it’s located in the Hillsbrad Foothills, which is way easier to access if you’re a Horde player. While Southshore is definitely worth visiting, it’s going to be a bit tough to get to if you represent the blue and gold.

Here’s how to get your Alliance character to Southshore in WoW Classic.

How to arrive in Southshore as an Alliance player in WoW

The Hillsbrad Foothills are easily accessible for Horde players, whose friendly starting zone of Tirisfal Glades is right next door. But for Alliance players, getting to the zone can be a little bit more of a challenge. Since there are no nearby flight paths for Alliance players, you’ll have to do most of your traveling to Southshore on foot. And you’re probably going to be heading to Southshore before you have access to a mount, meaning the journey will take even longer.

The first way to get to Southshore is by crossing over the north side of the Wetlands’ border into the Arathi Highlands. Once you’re in Arathi, travel west until you reach Thoradin’s Wall, then cross through the massive wall, which divides the Arathi Highlands and the Hillsbrad Foothills. Continue traveling on the road westward until you reach the fork in the road. Do not go north toward Tarren Mill—that’s how you meet a swift execution by some patrolling Horde guards. Instead, move south toward the sea, and eventually, you’ll reach Southshore.

Southshore is a bit out of the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you could swim to Southshore by flying to Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands and swimming up the coast of the Eastern Kingdoms until eventually reaching the town. This method is definitely a bit more tedious but does give you a bit more control over your route as you can avoid hostile enemies by swimming out of their range of view.

Ultimately, we recommend taking the roads, especially if you’re a Hardcore Classic WoW player looking to get there in the safest and most straightforward way possible.

